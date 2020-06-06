Bell man charged for Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Share !



The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, May 29, 2020, Deputy Valencia of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office observed a Silver Ford pickup truck committing traffic violations. Deputy Valencia conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Scott James Floyd Jr., born July 22, 1995, age 24, of Bell, Florida.

Deputy Valencia ran Floyd’s drivers license and found Floyd’s license to be suspended since 2017 for Driving Under the Influence. Deputy Valencia learned through his investigation that the vehicle had no insurance.

During a long inventory of the truck Deputies found a pill bottle full of a crystal like substance that appeared to be ICE Methamphetamine and 138 baggies used in the sale of illegal narcotics. A field test of the substance revealed a positive result for Methamphetamine. The substance weighed 29.02 grams. Post Miranda, Floyd admitted that the Methamphetamine was his. Floyd was transported to the Gilchrist County Jail without incident.

Floyd’s three charges included Trafficking in Methamphetamine, bond was set at Bond $25,000.00, Possession with intent to distribute, Bond was set at $50,000.00 and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Bond $2,000.00.