Brett Wasden to be new FFA Advisor at Bell High School

Mr. Brett Wasden will be the new Bell High School Agriscience Teacher. Wasden earned a B.S. degree in agricultural education from the University of Florida and an M.S. degree in agricultural education from the University of Kentucky. While at the University of Kentucky, Mr. Wasden lead a national agricultural mechanics program and served as a teaching assistant for the agricultural education department.

Wasden was born and raised in Bartow, Florida and has a rich history in agricultural education. In high school, he won the state forestry career development event and won the state proficiency for agricultural education.

He served as the 2013-2014 State Vice President for the Florida FFA Association. In college, he worked for the National FFA Organization for four years as a leadership conference facilitator. In this role, Mr. Wasden worked with over 25,000 high school students across the country as a facilitator for three National 212 Degree Conferences, 360 Degree Conferences, and the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC).

Wasden will be the High School Agriscience teacher and FFA Advisor. He will replace longtime Agriscience teacher Bill Martin who has retired.

He looks forward to moving to Gilchrist County at the beginning of July. Wasden believes living in the county where he is teaching is an important part of being an Agriscience teacher. Wasden brings many talents to his new position as an Agriscience teacher at Bell High School including a focus on ag mechanics in the classroom and as a FFA Advisor, his strengths are in Leadership Development which he has 10 years experience in.

Wasden is very familiar with Bell and Gilchrist County because while at the University of Florida he spent time in Bell as a student observer in Mr. Martin’s classroom. On Monday Wasden said he was looking forward to becoming a Gilchrist County resident and being involved with the local community.