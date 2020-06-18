Daniel Hart announces his run for Gilchrist County Commissioner District 3

Share !



Hey Folks, my name is Daniel Hart and I want to take this opportunity to introduce myself and announce that I am a candidate for Gilchrist County Commissioner District 3.

I am a 3rd generation Gilchrist Countian on both sides of my family. I am a Christian and active member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. I retired from Law Enforcement in 2005. My wife Anne and I are happily married and all three of our children were educated in the county, graduating from Bell High School. I own and operate Bell Feed & Farm, Well & Pump here in the county.

I would very much appreciate your vote and support to entrust me to serve as your Commissioner for District 3.

With Covid-19 issues, it makes it hard to visit physically. So if you have concerns give me a call at (386) 288-2118 or visit my website at danielhart4gilchrist.com. I would be glad to talk about issues and visit with anyone who has questions.