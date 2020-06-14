Duthu appointed to United States Coast Guard Academy Scholarship Program

Share !



Wyatt Duthu, a 2020 Trenton High School graduate, received and accepted an appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program. Wyatt will attend Prep School at Marion Military Institute in Alabama next year and will complete his education and training at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Wyatt plans to pursue a Bachelors of Science in Cyber Systems and will be commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Coast Guard upon graduating. In addition, Wyatt will be playing collegiate baseball at the Coast Guard Academy.

Duthu’s career stats for high school basketball are 16.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals per game. For baseball his stats are .333 batting average, .450 on base percentage, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 44 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases. His pitching stats includes 7-1 record with 7 saves, 1.26 earned run average, 92 strike outs and 16 walks.

At Trenton High School, Wyatt earned a 4.34 grade point average and was a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Florida Gateway College. Wyatt was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, BETA club and JROTC. In addition, Wyatt played Baseball and Basketball where he earned All-Area honors in both sports and was named to the Perfect Game baseball All-Tournament, All-Region, Top Prospect and All-American teams. During his senior year, Wyatt was selected as a High School Heisman recipient.

Congratulations Wyatt, Gilchrist is proud of you!