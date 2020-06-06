Gilchrist County Farm Bureau awards three scholarships

Share !



The Gilchrist County Farm Bureau announced their 2020 Scholarship recipients last week.

The Bell High School winner of the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau was J.W. Ripley.

Sali Nadine Powers was the Trenton High School Farm Bureau scholarship recipient.

Amie Jones was the Dixie County High School Farm Bureau Scholarship recipient.

Each student received a $1000 scholarship to further their education.

“We would like to congratulate all the scholarship winners and wish them best of luck in their future endeavors.” Gray Smith, Gilchrist County Farm Bureau President.