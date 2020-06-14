June 11, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000073CAAXMX

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Plaintiff,

VS.

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY

ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, et al,

Defendants

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS-PROPERTY

TO:

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY

ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

Residence unknown and if living, including any unknown spouse of the Defendant, if remarried and if said Defendant is dead, his/her respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant; and the aforementioned named Defendant and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendant and such of the unknown named Defendant as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property, to-wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

more commonly known as 318 Nw 3rd St, , Trenton, Florida 32693

This action has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A., whose address is 2313 W. Violet St., Tampa, Florida 33603, on or before July 1, 2020 30 days after date of first publication and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 28th day of May, 2020.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Gilchrist County, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, County Phone: (352) 463-3170 via Florida Relay Service”.

Pub. June 4 and 11, 2020

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-94

Division: DR

Elsie Joyce Moyers,

Petitioner,

and

Willard E. Moyers, Jr., Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Willard E. Moyers, Jr.

5179 Vatican Ave.

Orlando, FL 32804

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Elsie Joyce Moyers whose address is 780 Sanders Street, Bell, FL 32619 on or before June 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 29, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020.

______________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The City of Trenton is accepting proposals for a Hay lease, available on existing 61 acre effluent spray field. Florida Dept of Environmental Protection (FDEP) requirements apply.

Contact Pat Watson at 352-463-4000 or pwatson@trentonflorida.org for a copy of the lease agreement which includes FDEP requirements, etc.

Deadline for proposals is 3 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020. Proposals may be submitted via email at pwatson@trentonflorida.org, or mailed or hand delivered to City Hall, attn: Pat Watson, 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

Pub. June 4 and 11, 2020

___________________

EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER PROGRAM ADVERTISEMENT,

GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 37 Local Board has been awarded $5,840 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 37 Local Board has been chosen to receive $5,840 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of representatives of various community agencies will determine how the $5,840 awarded to Gilchrist County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Mary Broadfoot at United Way of North Central Florida via email at mbroadfoot@unitedwayncfl.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received for consideration is midnight June 19, 2020.

Pub. June 11, 2020

___________________

EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER PROGRAM ADVERTISEMENT,

GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase CARES Local Board has been awarded $29,496 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase CARES Local Board has been chosen to receive $29,496 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of representatives of various community agencies will determine how the $29,496 awarded to Gilchrist County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Mary Broadfoot at United Way of North Central Florida via email at mbroadfoot@unitedwayncfl.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received for consideration is midnight June 19, 2020.

Pub. June 11, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Suwannee River Kidney Center, 319 W. Wade St., TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 11th day of June, 2020.

Signed: Dylan Lolya, Legal Notice Coordinator, Vcorp Services, LLC

Pub. June 11, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by: Robley Johnson, Russell Manz, Desiree Fields, David Tyndale and John Combes.

Pub. June 11 and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (2:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

2:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr. County Planner; SUP 2020-04, A request by James Dwayne Leverette and Margaret Lachanya Leverette, husband and wife, owner, by Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 195 foot Multi-Carrier Monopole Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 75 feet by 75 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 20.00 acres at 6179 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-14-0000-0001-0040.

2:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SUP 2020-05, A request by Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts, as Co-Trustees of the Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. Trust, and Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts as Co-Trustees of the Sallie R. Roberts Trust, both trusts dated April 4, 2006, and Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 250 foot Self-Support Multi-Carrier Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 114.36 acres per the application, and 118.258 acres per the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 14-10-14-0000-0002-0020.

3:00 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; A Petition by Kevin J. Rolling and Pamela Kaye Rolling, Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant, Trustees of the Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant Revocable Trust Dated November 2, 2017, and Nina Sue Shepherd, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

3:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; VAR 2020-01, A request by Jose Paz and Nelsa Paz, husband and wife, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 1.0 acre at 4479 NW CR 342, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 35-08-14-0000-0006-0000.

3:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SP 2020-02, A request by Marine Maintenance Service of SW Florida, Inc., owner, by Russell M. Fulmer, as applicant and agent, seeking Site and Development Plan approval for some seven existing buildings, 1 mobile home, with proposed building construction on two existing concrete slabs measuring approximately 48.0 feet by 92.0 feet, and approximately 39.9 feet by 149.9 feet, in an Industrial land use category located on approximately 5.510 acres, more or less, at property location described as 9069 SE CR 319, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693, and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 22-10-15-0000-0004-0000.

3:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; VAR 2020-03, A request by Jammie Lavon Singletary, seeking a Variance to construct a metal storage building on a vacant lot in an ESA-2, land use category located on approximately 0.460 acre located at NW 38th Terrace, (location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s office as NW 38th CT), Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 13-07-14-0012-000C-0090. Described as: Lot 9, Block C, Two Rivers Estates, a subdivision as per the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. June 11, 2020