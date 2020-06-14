June 11, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Harold Kenneth

“Kenny” Mills

Harold Kenneth “Kenny” Mills, 70, of St. Simon’s Island, GA and Cross City, FL passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Georgia.

Kenny was born February 22, 1950 in Cross City, FL to the late Roy Harold Mills and the late Dorothy Elizabeth Harrington Mills.In addition to Kenny’s parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas “Tommy” Mills.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Margaret “Peggy” Mills of St. Simon’s Island, GA; daughter, Dawn Corbin of Chiefland; grandson, Ty Corbin of Chiefland; daughter, Nikki Mills of Colorado; step-sons, Avery Baker of Chiefland and Freddy Baker of Tennessee; seven step-grandchildren, sisters, Helen Bennett (Davis) of Mayo, Linda Howell (Dalton) of Cross City, Carol Jean White (Dave) of Tennessee, Eva Nell Malone (John) of Mississippi, Annette Wilson (Henry) of Cross City, Diane Harris (David) of Mayo and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Ricky Harold

O’steen

Ricky Harold O’steen, 63, of Jena, Florida passed away May 28, 2020.

Mr. O’steen was born July 8, 1956 to the late David and Deloris O’steen in Jena, FL, where he lived all his life. He worked for several years as a commercial fisherman. In his spare time, Mr. O’steen enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. O’steen is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda O’steen; his brothers, John O’steen, Scott O’steen, Skipper O’steen and Chris O’steen; his sister, Becky Allison and other extended family members.

A graveside funeral service was held for Mr. O’steen at 3:00 on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena, FL, with Pastor Carolyn Oglesby officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Patricia Doris

Valentine

Patricia Doris Valentine,72, of Jena, Florida passed away May 22, 2020.

Mrs. Valentine was born April 30, 1948 to the late Marion and Lessie Mae Polk in Horseshoe Beach, FL, but had lived in the Jena area for over 50 years. She worked for several years as a teachers’ aid at the Steinhatchee Elementary School and was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Jena.

Mrs. Valentine is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Valentine; her daughter, Patty Arrington, of Jena, FL; her brothers, Luther Polk and Marion “Jug” Polk; her sisters, Gloria Osteen, Adrian Alfred, Wanda Osteen and Roxann Polk; her granddaughter, Ashley Arrington and other extended family members.

A funeral service was held for Mrs. Valentine at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Jena, with Pastor Carolyn Oglesby and Pastor Sammy Corbin officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________