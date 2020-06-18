June 18, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-94

Division: DR

Elsie Joyce Moyers,

Petitioner,

and

Willard E. Moyers, Jr., Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Willard E. Moyers, Jr.

5179 Vatican Ave.

Orlando, FL 32804

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Elsie Joyce Moyers whose address is 780 Sanders Street, Bell, FL 32619 on or before June 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 29, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by: Robley Johnson, Russell Manz, Desiree Fields, David Tyndale and John Combes.

Pub. June 11 and 18, 2020

________________

City of Fanning Springs

17651 NW 90th Ct.

Fanning Springs, FL. 32693

Request for Proposals (RFP) for Real Estate Agencies To Locate and Obtain Property For a new Waste Water Treatment Plant

The City of Fanning Springs is looking for RFP’s for Registered Real Estate Agencies to locate property, which is most likely not currently listed for sale, for a new Waste Water Treatment Plant. The City needs proposal’s regarding charges for locating and for the facilitation of the purchase of the property. This property will need to be MOL 55 acres in size. This property can be large enough to construct the entire new plant (55 acres MOL) or a piece of property for the wetlands and spray field.

For information regarding this RFP contact Trip Lancaster, Mayor, City of Fanning Springs, 352-275-7984.

Pub. June 18, 2020

________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, June 22, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, May 26, 2020

2. April Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

Encroachment at 503 NW 7th

Street

F. Discussion Items

1. Old City Hall

G. Staff Reports

1. Pubic Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. June 18, 2020

____________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Student Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aides

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on July 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2020

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000042

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MAROON PLAINS TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH M. JENKINS A/K/A LEAH JENKINS A/K/A LEAH WISNISKI A/K/A LEAH M. WISNISKI, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on February 24, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF GILCHRIST, STATE OF FLORIDA. COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 16, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST, 330.45 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFORESAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 06 SECONDS WEST, 330.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

and commonly known as: 6949 SW 20 ST, BELL, FL 32619; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on July 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. Dated this 18th day of June, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 18 and 25, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-00017

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT AIKEN SULLIVAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT AIKEN SULLIVAN, deceased, whose date of death was March 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Kim L. Uhler

Post Officer Box 871

Trenton, FL 32693

Pub. June 18 and 25, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-00018

IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH QUEEN NOBLES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SARA QUEEN NOBLES, deceased, whose date of death was March 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

TOMMIE JOE STANALAND

315 North Quincy Street

Perry, Florida 32347

Pub. June 18 and 25, 2020