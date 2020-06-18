June 18, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Mary Townsend Bloodsworth

Mary Alene Townsend Bloodsworth, 85, of High Springs, FL passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born March 28, 1935 to Jesse and Ruby Townsend in Bell, FL.

Mrs. Bloodsworth worked for 33 years as a Southern Bell operator and was a member of North East Church of Christ. Mrs. Bloodsworth loved her family above all else.

Mrs. Bloodsworth is survived by her sons, Marty (Tina) Bruce and Mark Bruce, both of High Springs, FL; brothers, Dalton (Shorty) Townsend of Jacksonville, FL and Franklin (Audrey) Townsend of Ocala, FL; sister, Linda Hill of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Aaron (Melissa) Bruce, Marshall (Amanda) Bruce, Lindsey Bruce, Samantha Bruce and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bloodsworth.

No service will be held at this time, there will be a memorial at a later date.

_______________

Mary Ann Delaney

Mary Ann Delaney, 71, of Chiefland, Florida passed away June 6, 2020.

Mrs. Delaney was born November 3, 1948 to the late Robert and Hazel Morrow in Clearwater, Florida, but had lived in the Chiefland area around 10 years and had lived in the Tri County area since 1983. She had been a teacher’s aide at the Whispering Winds Charter School in Chiefland for several years.

Mrs. Delaney is survived by her husband, Chuck Delaney; her sons, George Delaney and Daniel Delaney; her daughter, Ttonya Delaney; her brothers, Bobby Morrow and James Morrow; her sisters, Candy Allen, Barbara Morrow and Nancy Cain; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Morrow.

A funeral service was held for Mrs. Delaney at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Scott Henry Elmore

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scott Henry Elmore, age 42, of High Springs, FL passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Shands UF in Gainesville, FL. He was born to parents, Jimmy and Wanda Elmore on July 15, 1977 in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of Trenton, FL.

He was Active Duty with the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Elmore. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Rollins Elmore of High Springs, FL; his mother, Wanda Dees Elmore of Haskell, TX; his daughter, Morgan Elmore of Dunnellon, FL; his sons, Greyson Elmore and Carson Elmore, both of Chiefland, FL; Tyler Fralick, Jared Fralick and Blake Fralick, all of High Springs, FL; his brother, Albert (Valerie) Elmore of Haskell, TX. and his granddaughter, Sonny Leigh Fralick.

Funeral Services with Full Military Honors will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Union Baptist Church, Newberry, FL with Pastor Travis Moody officiating. Interment to follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Home on the evening of Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Mary Ann Asbell Griner

and

Sheila “Kim” Williams Morales

Mary Ann Asbell Griner, 78, went to her eternal home on June 8, 2020 after suffering from a sudden illness.

Mary Ann was born in Trenton, Florida to parents Shelton and Ila Watson Asbell in 1941. She graduated from Chiefland High School in 1960. Mary Ann was a deeply religious, God-fearing woman who will be remembered for her out-going personality and love for life. One of her greatest pleasures was listening to and sharing God’s love with others through gospel music. Throughout her life and career she was well known for her compassion, family-centered approach, dedication to serving others and her tender, kind-hearted ways. During her younger years, she worked as a waitress and childcare provider. She also served as a school bus driver and later, a school crossing guard for the Levy County School Board. Mary Ann enjoyed volunteering at The Hospice Care Center and Haven Hospice Attic in Chiefland. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and loved all earthly creatures.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, James Griner and siblings, Roselle Bublitz, L. M. Asbell, Enoch Asbell, Robert Asbell, Alene Colson and James Duke Asbell.

She is survived by her son, Keith Williams (Lisa); step-daughters, Renee Waldo and Carol Stanaland; grandchildren, Jennifer Morales Duncan (Scott), Kris Williams (Maleia Pamperin) and Stephanie Williams; great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Duncan and Avery Williams; and her sisters, Jetty Ruth Blake and Carolyn Morgan (Charlie).

- - -

Sheila “Kim” Williams Morales, 56, died as a result of a tragic traffic accident on June 9, 2020. Her death occurred on the day following her mother’s death.

Kim was born in Tampa, Florida to parents Mary Ann Griner and the late Kenneth L. Williams. She was a beautiful baby who maintained her radiant beauty throughout her whole life. She was blessed with a pleasing personality which served her well during her career as a waitress and hostess. Kim was a devoted mother and grandmother who cared dearly for her family and cherished every minute with them. During her life, Kim had a passion for rescuing and providing for countless animals. She will be remembered as a woman who cherished her family, her many friends and the yard which she manicured meticulously.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Griner and Kenneth L. Williams; her half-brother Scottie Williams.

Kim is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Morales Duncan (Scott); brother, Keith Williams (Lisa); half-sister, Leslie Williams and granddaughter, Gracelynn Duncan.

Kim and Mary Ann were inseparable during their later years and while their deaths were a sudden reminder of life’s fragility, they will forever remain together in Heaven.

A private, combined funeral service and interment for Mary Ann and Kim was held at the Asbell Family Cemetery on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service was officiated by Pastor Greg Douglas, of whom Mary Ann had the greatest admiration for, and was a reflection of the incredible, godly lives they lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations of potted plants to be added to a memorial garden to honor the lives of Mary Ann and Kim.

_______________

Harold Kenneth “Kenny” Mills

Harold Kenneth “Kenny” Mills, 70, of St. Simon’s Island, GA and Cross City, FL passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Georgia.

Kenny was born February 22, 1950 in Cross City, FL to the late Roy Harold Mills and the late Dorothy Elizabeth Harrington Mills.In addition to Kenny’s parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas “Tommy” Mills.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Margaret “Peggy” Mills of St. Simon’s Island, GA; daughter, Dawn Corbin of Chiefland; grandson, Ty Corbin of Chiefland; daughter, Nikki Mills of Colorado; step-sons, Avery Baker of Chiefland and Freddy Baker of Tennessee; seven step-grandchildren, sisters, Helen Bennett (Davis) of Mayo, Linda Howell (Dalton) of Cross City, Carol Jean White (Dave) of Tennessee, Eva Nell Malone (John) of Mississippi, Annette Wilson (Henry) of Cross City, Diane Harris (David) of Mayo and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Edmund Morgan

Edmund Morgan passed away at his home on May 21, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on February 25, 1942.

He is survived by his sons, James William (Linda) Campbell, Edmund Wayne Morgan III; his daugter, Angela Ann Roberts; eight grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a Vietnam Veteran and served over seven years in the Army and Navy. He was 17 years old when he entered the service.

He was loved and will be dearly missed.

_______________

Harold Milton Sanders

Harold Milton Sanders went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 25, 2020.

He was preceded by his parents, Evan and Idell Sanders and his siblings, Marvin, Geneva and Frances.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Yvonne; his children, Dawn (Dan) and Dana (Jennifer) and Donna Roberts; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Mr. Sanders’ life is characterized by service and kindness to all who knew him. He retired from the forestry service in 2000 and served two terms as Mayor of Bell. For many years he sang gospel music with his father and brother, led choir services at church, and instilled a love of music honoring Jesus Christ to his family. He served in the U.S. Army for six years as an MP in Occupied Japan. His term of service was extended due to the outbreak of the Korean War. He loved singing, fishing, making crafts and gardening with his beloved Yvonne. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Calvin Reeves Webb, Sr.

Calvin Reeves Webb, Sr. 87, of Chiefland, FL passed away in Gainesville, FL on June 11, 2020. Calvin was born to the late Willie Mae (Fish) and Russell Webb in Chandler, NC.

Calvin was a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam and succeeded his military career as the Chief of Laboratory from Winter Park Hospital, Winter Park, FL.

He is survived by his daughter, Paula A. Tarver of Apopka; son, Larry D. Webb and wife Pamela of Chiefland; daughter, Rhonda L. Blossom and husband, David of Apopka and son, Calvin R. Webb, Jr. of St. Augustine. He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Calvin was predeceased by his wife, Geneva; son, Keith; grandson, Ronald S. Brooks, Jr.; granddaughter, Tori L. Webb; one brother and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel on June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Committal at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________