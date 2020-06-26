June 25, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-94

Division: DR

Elsie Joyce Moyers,

Petitioner,

and

Willard E. Moyers, Jr., Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Willard E. Moyers, Jr.

5179 Vatican Ave.

Orlando, FL 32804

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Elsie Joyce Moyers whose address is 780 Sanders Street, Bell, FL 32619 on or before June 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 29, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020.

______________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Student Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aides

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on July 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2020

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000042

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR MAROON PLAINS TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEAH M. JENKINS A/K/A LEAH JENKINS A/K/A LEAH WISNISKI A/K/A LEAH M. WISNISKI, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on February 24, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF GILCHRIST, STATE OF FLORIDA. COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 16, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST, 330.45 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFORESAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 06 SECONDS WEST, 330.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

and commonly known as: 6949 SW 20 ST, BELL, FL 32619; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL at the South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, on July 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. Dated this 18th day of June, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 18 and 25, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-00017

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT AIKEN SULLIVAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT AIKEN SULLIVAN, deceased, whose date of death was March 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Kim L. Uhler

Post Officer Box 871

Trenton, FL 32693

Pub. June 18 and 25, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-00018

IN RE: ESTATE OF SARAH QUEEN NOBLES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SARA QUEEN NOBLES, deceased, whose date of death was March 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

TOMMIE JOE STANALAND

315 North Quincy Street

Perry, Florida 32347

Pub. June 18 and 25, 2020

_______________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Trenton is accepting proposals for a Hay lease, available on existing 61 acre effluent spray field. Florida Dept of Environmental Protection (FDEP) requirements apply.

Contact Pat Watson at 352-463-4000 or pwatson@trentonflorida.org for a copy of the lease agreement which includes FDEP requirements, etc.

Deadline for proposals is 3 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020. Proposals may be submitted via email at pwatson@trentonflorida.org, or mailed or hand delivered to City Hall, attn: Pat Watson, 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

Pub. June 25, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving as the Board of Adjustment, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Special Exception, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on July 13, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SE 2020-01

A request by Black & Veatch Corporation, as agent, and Duke Energy Florida, LLC, as applicant and owner, for a Special Exception for electrical power storage infrastructure using lithium-ion battery technology. The infrastructure will include batteries, battery enclosures, inverters, and additional balance of plant equipment (ancillary infrastructure) used to connect the Project safely to the electric grid. The property is within the Industrial Land Use Category and the immediate area surrounding the Property is situated within the Commercial Intensive (CI) and Industrial (I) Zoning District. The location is East Wade Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, Tax Parcel Number 15-10-15-0000-0001-0081, and being approximately 2.41 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 25, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 9, 2020 at 2:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-06

A request by James Dwayne Leverette and Margaret Lachanya Leverette, husband and wife, owner, by Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 195 foot Multi-Carrier Monopole Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 75 feet by 75 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 20.00 acres at 6179 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-14-0000-0001-0040.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 25, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 9, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-07

A request by Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts, as Co-Trustees of the Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. Trust, and Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts as Co-Trustees of the Sallie R. Roberts Trust, both trusts dated April 4, 2006, and Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 250 foot Self-Support Multi-Carrier Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 114.36 acres per the application, and 118.258 acres per the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 14-10-14-0000-0002-0020.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 25, 2020

_______________

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD VIRTUAL BUSINESS MEETING

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a virtual business meeting Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will hold a virtual business meeting by utilizing communications media technology as permitted by Florida Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-69 allowing local government bodies to utilize communications media technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, as provided in Section 120.54(5)(b)2, Florida Statutes.

The business meeting will be conducted via communications media technology in the following format:

DIAL IN NUMBER:

Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE: 864 183 272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of the agenda interested persons may contact: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; godfrey@ncfrpc.org or 352.955.2200. The meeting agenda and supporting materials will be posted at https://www.ncfprc.org/transportation-disadvantaged.

Any person may submit written or other physical evidence which he or she intends to offer into evidence during the business meeting to Lynn Godfrey, Senior Planner, at North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603; or godfrey@ncfrpc.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. June 25, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000053CAAXMX

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BILLY JOE HURST, JR., et, al.

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated February 24, 2020, and entered in 19000053CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and BILLY JOE HURST, JR. are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on July 13, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to wit:

LOT 12 AND 13 OF A REPLAT OF LOTS 13, 14, 16, 23, 24, 27 & 28 OF LANCASTER ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE(S) 10, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

LESS AND EXCEPT STATE ROAD 26 RIGHT OF WAY.

TOGETHER WITH A 2002 USA S MOBILE HOME, VEHICLE IDENTIFICATIN NUMBER USAGA0240A AND USAGA0240B.

Property Address: 8560 SW 25TH AVE, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 17th day of June, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: GREGORY EDWIN SMITH,

File No. 21-2019-CP-0064

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GREGORY EDWIN SMITH, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 25, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: Theodore M. Burt

Florida Bar Number 172404

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt @svic.net

Personal Representative:

Lisa Dawn Smith

8729 SE 71st Street

Newberry, Florida 32669

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT THORNTON SPARROW

File No. 2020-CP-13

Division: Probate

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robert Thornton Sparrow, deceased, whose date of death was December 31, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 25, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LAW OFFICES OF STEPHEN K. MILLER, P.A.

Stephen K. Miller, Esquire

FL Bar #: 9172

101 Northwest 75th Street, Suite #1

Gainesville, FL 32607

Personal Representative:

Eros Belliveau

146 Rosehip Rd.

Eastsound, WA 98245

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000043CAAXMX

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JO-ANN LEGGETT AND CAROLYN JOAN POYE,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated February 24, 2020, and entered in 19000043CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST is the Plaintiff and JO-ANN LEGGETT AND CAROLYN JOAN POYE A/K/A CAROLYN J. POYE are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on July 13, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to wit;

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4) OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER NORTH 02 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST, 270.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 807.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST, 270.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 807.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE WEST 1111.61 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 7150 NW 17TH CT, BELL, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 17th day of June, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

------------------

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (2:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

2:15 p.m. David M. Lang Jr., County Planner; SP 2020-03, A request by Patsy Jane Coyne, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for a 280-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 39.00 acres at SW 47th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 23-09-14-0000-0010-0000.

2:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Planner; SP 2020-04, A request by Marty Owens Bruce, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for a 250-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 12.54 acres at 4040 NE CR 340, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 08-08-16-0000-0004-0000.

2:45 p.m. David M. Lang, County Planner; SP 2020-05, A request by Bell Ridge Solar, LLC, as agent and applicant for owner, Alliance Dairies, a General Partnership, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 523 acres, more or less, at locations described as SE State SE 46 Way; Co. Rd. 337/Co. Rd. 232; Off Co. Rd. 232; and SE CR 232; Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Numbers: 16-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 10-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 16-09-16-0000-0002-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0004-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0001-0000; and 15-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of).

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. June 25, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lendlease is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility that will consist of a 206-foot monopole located at 6179 SW 65th St., Trenton, FL 32693. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6119003668-JLD c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (203) 231-6643.

Pub. June 25, 2020.

___________________