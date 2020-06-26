June 25, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Franklin “Frankie” Trent Osteen, Jr.

Franklin Trent Osteen, Jr. “Frankie”, 37 of Otter Creek, FL passed away Wednesday after suffering severe head trauma from a freak ATV accident.

Frankie was born January 15, 1983 in Gainesville FL. He worked for Gaston’s Tree Debris and Recycling of Gainesville. He loved stock car racing with a passion, winning quite a few Heat and Feature races including the Strictly Stock Points Championship. He also competed in DB Drag competitions, winning quite a few awards. He was always ready to go 4-wheeling, mudding, fishing and hunting. He had many, many friends with whom he loved spending time with including his “partner in crime” and best friend, his dad Frank.

Frankie is survived by his wife, Shelby Marie (Williams) Osteen; son, Gregory Adam Osteen; his father, Franklin T. Osteen; his mother, Kimberly H. Osteen; sister, Mary Inez Osteen (Mimi); special “sister-cousin”, Windy Lee Ahrens; uncle, John W. Moore; aunt, Edna (Sissie) Moore; “Grannie”, Marie Murray; in-laws, Randy “T-Bone” Williams and Georgi Williams.

Frankie was a special light in the lives of those who knew him. His laughter, humor and hard working ethic will always be remembered and missed. Frankie is of the Baptist faith.

The viewing will be at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland, FL on Thursday, June 25th from 6pm - 8pm. The funeral will be at Otter Creek Baptist Church in Otter Creek, FL on Friday, June 26th at 11:00 am with Brother Billy Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Lorina D. Harmon Lucas

Lorina D. Harmon Lucas, 89, of Fanning Springs, FL passed away June 19, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland.

Ms. Lucas was born January 20, 1931 to Christopher and Elizabeth “Betty” Douglas in Horseshoe Beach, FL. She spent the majority of her life in the Dixie County area. She owned and operated “Lorina’s Beauty Salon” in Cross City for many years. She was previously a member of First Baptist Church of Cross City. Upon moving to Fanning Springs, she attended Fanning Springs Community Church.

Ms. Lucas is survived by her daughter, Beverly H. Baumer (Ken) of Cross City; grandchildren, Mari-Michael Smith (Troy) of Trenton, Marc McCaskill (Kristen), Alexa Mills (Michael), both of Cross City and Steven Baumer (Ariane) of Inverness. Ms. Lucas is also survived by her second husband’s children, Jay Lucas (Dee Dee) of Port Charlotte, Shelly Weber (Vince) of Land O’Lakes and Jeff Lucas (granddaughter, Jacey) of Tampa. In addition, she is survived by her siblings; sister, Katie Weeks, of St. Augustine; and brothers, CF Douglas (Jonell) of Lake City and JR Douglas (Hariett) of Horseshoe Beach.

Ms. Lucas was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Betty Douglas; her sister, Essie Clark; her brothers, CC Douglas, Jr. and Herman Douglas; her first husband, Judge Ike C. Harmon; her second husband, Jack Lucas and her great granddaughter, Hannah.

Ms. Lucas, known to her grandchildren as “Nana,” has 12 great-grandchildren. She also welcomed her first great-great-granddaughter this year.

A graveside funeral service was held for Ms. Lucas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cross City Cemetery, with Pastors David Jones and Mike Brown officiating. Any remembrance donations should be made in her name to Haven Hospice of Chiefland.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.