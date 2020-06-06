June 4, 2020 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC NOTICE: Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 180-foot monopole telecommunications tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is North Main Street, Bell, Gilchrist County, FL 32619 (29° 45’ 53.12” N, 82° 52’ 04.65” W)). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1164371.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS - Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Brett Anderson, 7220 Financial Way, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256; 904-982-8477; baanderson@terracon.com.

Pub. June 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 29, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-04

A request by Marty Owens Bruce, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for a 250-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 12.54 acres at 4040 NE CR 340, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 08-08-16-0000-0004-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 29, 2020 at 2:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-03

A request by Patsy Jane Coyne, owner, by Tarpon Towers II, LLC, as applicant, and Hopping, Green & Sams, P.A., as agent, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for a 280-foot self-supported telecommunications tower on a 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, with access drive, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 39.00 acres at SW 47th Court, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 23-09-14-0000-0010-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 4, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on June 29, 2020 at 2:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, concerning the following:

SP 2020-05

A request by Bell Ridge Solar, LLC, as agent and applicant for owner, Alliance Dairies, a General Partnership, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 523 acres, more or less, at locations described as SE State SE 46 Way; Co. Rd. 337/Co. Rd. 232; Off Co. Rd. 232; and SE CR 232; Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Numbers: 16-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 10-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of); 16-09-16-0000-0002-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0004-0000; 09-09-16-0000-0001-0000; and 15-09-16-0000-0001-0000 (a portion of).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter may be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. June 4, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000073CAAXMX

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Plaintiff,

VS.

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY

ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, et al,

Defendants

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS-PROPERTY

TO:

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST RODNEY

ALEXANDER FRAZIER, SR. DECEASED, WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

Residence unknown and if living, including any unknown spouse of the Defendant, if remarried and if said Defendant is dead, his/her respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant; and the aforementioned named Defendant and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendant and such of the unknown named Defendant as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property, to-wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 47, ORIGINAL SURVEY OF THE TOWN OF TRENTON, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

more commonly known as 318 Nw 3rd St, , Trenton, Florida 32693

This action has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A., whose address is 2313 W. Violet St., Tampa, Florida 33603, on or before July 1, 2020 30 days after date of first publication and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 28th day of May, 2020.

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the Court, Gilchrist County, 112 S Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, County Phone: (352) 463-3170 via Florida Relay Service”.

Pub. June 4 and 11, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-94

Division: DR

Elsie Joyce Moyers,

Petitioner,

and

Willard E. Moyers, Jr., Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: Willard E. Moyers, Jr.

5179 Vatican Ave.

Orlando, FL 32804

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Elsie Joyce Moyers whose address is 780 Sanders Street, Bell, FL 32619 on or before June 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 29, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. June 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The City of Trenton is accepting proposals for a Hay lease, available on existing 61 acre effluent spray field. Florida Dept of Environmental Protection (FDEP) requirements apply.

Contact Pat Watson at 352-463-4000 or pwatson@trentonflorida.org for a copy of the lease agreement which includes FDEP requirements, etc.

Deadline for proposals is 3 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020. Proposals may be submitted via email at pwatson@trentonflorida.org, or mailed or hand delivered to City Hall, attn: Pat Watson, 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

Pub. June 4 and 11, 2020

___________________