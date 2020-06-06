June 4, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Mae Beckelheimer

Mae Beckelheimer, 91, of Trenton, Florida passed away May 26, 2020.

Mrs. Beckelheimer was born December 15, 1928 to Carlise and Beulah Sapp in Leesburg, FL, but had lived in Trenton since 1970. She worked for several years at the Dixie County Bank and other banks in the area and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mrs. Beckelheimer loved her family above all else.

Mrs. Beckelheimer is survived by her son, Richard Beckelheimer; her brother, Ruben Sapp; her sisters, Matleina O’Dell and Jean Ash; her grandchildren, Avery Beckelheimer, Jeff Beckelheimer, Eve Beckelheimer, Fern Owens and Janie Helegison; four great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Beckelheimer; her sons, Jimmy Beckelheimer and Stephen Beckelheimer; her father, Carlise Sapp; her mother, Beulah Sapp and her stepmother, Virgette Peavy.

A funeral service was held for Mrs. Beckelheimer at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Church outside of Trenton, with Pastor Rick Lawrence officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Selma P. Marlowe

Selma P. Marlowe, 91 of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Watermark of Trinity.

She is survived by her three sons, Robert, Ronald, Russell and 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care, New Port Richey, FL.

_______________

Don Martin, Sr.

Don Martin, Sr. passed away in his home in Bell, Florida on May 30, 2020 after a brief illness.

He is survived in death by his wife of 48 years, Anita Martin; his children, Don Martin Jr., Jason Martin, Christy Martin, Janice Chason and Jesse Martin; brothers and sisters, Alfred Martin, Diane Alday, Barbara Hastings, Frank Martin, Timmy Martin, Gloria Futch and Betsy Brinson; grandchildren, Tyler Gray, Don Michael Martin, Dylan Martin, Hunter Martin, Ja’Don Whitley, Chris Sellers, Randall Chason, Aris Chason, Jason Tyler Martin, Clay Martin, Dustin Martin and Noah Martin; three great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his father, John (J.C.) Martin Sr.; mother, Charlie Mae Martin; brothers, John Martin Jr. and Lazarus Martin.

He was of Baptist faith, ran Martin’s Garage and Salvage and tow service for over 40 years with sons Don, Jr. and Jason. He was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, racing, mudding and family gatherings.

No service will be held at this time, there will be a memorial at a later date.

_______________

Morgan Shea Tyre

Morgan Shea Tyre, 27, of Suwannee, Florida passed away May 30, 2020.

Mr. Tyre was born September 13, 1992 in Gainesville, FL. He had lived in the Suwannee and Lake City areas for most of his life. He worked for years as a construction worker and was of the Baptist Faith. In his spare time, Mr. Tyre enjoyed finding Indian artifacts, fishing and hunting.

Mr. Tyre is survived by his parents, Gigi and Jeff Tyre; his daughters, Marley Tyre and Karlee Tyre; his brother, Nic Tyre; his sister, Sydney Tyre; his maternal grandfather, John Farmer; his paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Janet Tyre and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Farmer.

A graveside funeral service will be held for Mr. Tyre at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Keen Cemetery in Old Town, with Pastor Matt Williams officiating. The family received friends Wednesday evening at the Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Youth Football Association in his name.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________