On Saturday, June 20th, Trenton’s own Lauren Roberts was crowned the 75th Annual Newberry Watermelon Festival Queen. Lauren is a 2019 graduate of Trenton High School and is currently serving as the FFA Area II Vice President. Photos by Seabee Photography.
Ava Houser of Newberry was crowned the Newberry Watermelon Festival Teen Queen during the pageant.
Lauren Roberts crowned Newberry Watermelon Festival Queen
