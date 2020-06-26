Local children raising money to help baby Kit and family

Share !



Addy Faye and Rye were very busy passing out free lemonade and cookies for a donation on Saturday morning. The lemonade stand was set up in front of their grandfather Doug Crawford and their Uncle Justin Jones’ business BMP Logic in Trenton. The children were collecting money to help Kit Kennedy.

Kit Kennedy, is a ten month old baby boy who is the son of Cabe and Cady Kennedy of Nicholls, Georgia. Kit was diagnosed with a specific gene disorder (Gene ZNF335). He is one of 50 children in the world to have been diagnosed with this disorder. Sadly Kit’s parents were told not to expect him to live until his first birthday.

Kit must travel four hours round trip twice a week for therapy. His parents also have to take him to doctors appointments often at Florida’s Wolfson Children’s Hospital which is five hours round trip. Besides the travel expenses the child is in need of some pretty expensive equipment.

Addy Faye and Rye’s mother KayLee Beauchamp, who is friends with Kit’s parents, said, “Kit’s family would appreciate it if everyone would lift him up in prayer. We serve a wonderful mighty God who is capable of more than we can imagine.”

Addy Faye and Rye would like to thank all those that came out for a cool glass of lemonade and made a donation for this sweet baby boy.

If you did not make it out to the Lemonade Stand and would like to support this young family you can send a donation to Cabe Kennedy at 6829 Bear Trail, Nicholls, GA 31554.