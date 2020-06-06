Michael Porter’s Appeal Failed

Share !



Michael Porter, who was convicted of the murder of Joyce Burrow of Bell in November of 2018, has appealed his conviction and two life sentences plus 30 years.

On May 26, 2020 the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida affirmed and upheld the conviction of Michael Porter for the murder of Joyce Burrow of NW Gilchrist County on July 24, 2013. This means that Porter, who was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Phil Pena following a jury trial, will spend the rest of his natural life in prison according to Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Willis.

When Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz heard that Porter had lost his appeal he stated, “I am grateful that this monster will never see the outside of a prison again. The Burrow family remain in my prayers.”

Robert Willis was the prosecutor that convicted Porter at trial. Willis said, “The hard work of the GCSO, FDLE, and the Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office paid off and made the world a safer place by bringing Porter to justice.”

Many citizens of Gilchrist County were pleased to learn that Michael Porter will not go free.

Ms. Joyce was an important part of this community and she is missed by her family and many friends throughout the county.

