Six Bell Seniors to join the military

Six of the 98 members of the Bell High School senior class have signed up to serve the citizens of the United States of America by joining the military.

Brandon Thomas Adams enlisted in the Army and shipped out on May 26.

Keith Dean Foster enlisted in the Army - Air Borne Infantry, he ships out on June 29.

Keelin Marie Gardiner joined the National Guard and begins in September. She also plans to attend the University of Florida to become a Registered Nurse and then enlist for active duty in the Army.

Jacqueline Marie Maybury-Edwards enlisted in the Army and shipped out on May 26.

Breanna Tierney Milan will attend the University of South Florida majoring in Psychology while in the Air Force Reserves. She will then enlist for full-time service in the United States Air Force.

Denis Joseph Riordan is currently in the National Guard Reserves and plans to attend the University of North Florida after completing his military training. He then plans to join the United States Army and make it a career.