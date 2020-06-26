Trenton Quarterback Club Fishing Tournament a big success Saturday

Share !



According to Coach Bill Wiles the 2020 Trenton Quarterback Club’s Fishing Tournament held on Saturday, June 20 in the Town of Suwannee was a big success. Owen Prince and Ron Corbett of Suwannee Marina and Bill’s Fish Camp hosted the tournament.

Friday night’s Calcutta was incredible with lots of support for the Trenton Tiger’s football team.

There was a total of 49 boats in the tournament on Saturday. Some of the winners include Brad Slaughter who had the biggest trout, Jonah Brock had the biggest Red Fish, and Riley Bray had a 6.91 pound bass to win that category.