Gilchrist County Farmer loses approximately $400,000 worth of melons, in an Alachua field, after someone adds herbicides to his sprayer. The farmer had his tractor with pull behind sprayers filled with spray to control disease in the 55 acre field. Apparently someone came into the field and added herbicides into the sprayers and the next morning, when the field was sprayed, within hours the vines started to die.