Young family involved in boating accident on Sunday

Share !



A young local family was involved in a serious boating accident on Sunday, June 21, in the Manatee Springs area of the Suwannee River.

Zachary Miles Andrews, 29 of Old Town along with his wife, Sunny Kay Andrews, 26, and their 2 year old daughter, Tillie were in a 14 foot open fishing boat on the Suwannee River around 5:45 in the afternoon. They were traveling north on the river along the south bank and Zachary, who was operating the boat, was looking along the south bank for an alligator to show his daughter. Zachary failed to see two wooden poles holding the flood stage slow speed sign and hit one of the two poles head on according to the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) accident report. All three occupants were ejected from the vessel. Tillie, who was wearing a PFD (life jacket), sustained a head injury and was not breathing. Zachary, who sustained a broken hand, a cut to his arm, and a puncture wound, was able to get Tillie back aboard his vessel where he started CPR. Sunny sustained a broken foot and remained in the water.

A good Samaritan in a vessel arrived and was able to get Sunny, Tillie, and Zachary on board and call 911 and transport the three up river to Clay Landing where the Levy County EMS was met. The report stated a nurse on board the good Samaritan boat continued CPR on Tillie during transport and at some point Tillie began breathing. The Andrews family was transported to UF Shands Health Emergency Room/Trauma Center in Gainesville for treatment. The accident is being investigated by FWC Investigation's Section.

Sunny Andrews is the daughter of Todd and Cindy Gray and a graduate of Bell High School. Todd Gray is a Gilchrist County Commissioner.