4th Annual Vet-Fest coming Sat., Aug. 1, to Otter Springs

Come join in the fun at Otter Springs on Saturday, August 1st from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Admission to the 4th Annual Vet-Fest is free and the day will be loaded with lots of fun and entertainment.

This year the remote plane exhibition will be returning, two live bands and a magician will also be part of the festival. There will be a huge yard sale, crafts, food vendors and games for the kids to play. Visitors can purchase their children an unlimited game play with a $5 wrist band.

If you are a Veteran in need of support services there will be Veteran Service Providers on hand to give out information and assist Veterans and their families during the festival.

On Friday night, July 31st from 5:30 until 9:00 p.m., ForVets and the Rock Bluff Band are hosting a dinner and silent auction. Tickets are $15 per person and include dinner. The dinner menu will feature baked or barbecue chicken, seasoned green beans and potato salad. The Rock Bluff Band will be playing during the evening. Those wishing to buy a non-meal ticket can do so for $3 per person or $5 per couple. Tickets will also be available at the door, but you are encouraged to get your tickets early for this popular event. Limited seating because of social distancing.

If your organization would like to be a part of the Vet-Fest event for veterans, or if you are a vendor, please call 352-463-0800 for more information.

This is an outdoor event in a wide open space and social distancing is encouraged.

Otter Springs Park and Campground is located at 6470 SW 80th Avenue, Trenton. Any and all proceeds from this event will benefit the Camp Valor Project.

Camp Valor at Otter Springs will be a transitional living and learning community with recovery facilities and support service for empowering and enhancing rehabilitative outcomes for Military Veterans with severe service related disabilities.