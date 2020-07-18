Captain Charlie Caulk retires from the Florida Highway Patrol

Share !



On June 30, 2020, Captain Charlie Caulk retired from the Florida Highway Patrol after a total of 24 years of law enforcement service. Captain Caulk served over 20 years with the FHP, over 2 years with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and 1 year with the Chiefland Police Department. He also served as a 911 dispatcher for the Citrus and Levy County Sheriff’s Offices for nearly 2 years.

Prior to entering his career in law enforcement, Captain Caulk retired from the U.S. Navy where he flew over 4000 hours as a Crew Chief in various helicopters and was also a helicopter rescue swimmer.

After wearing a uniform in service of his country, state and community for over 40 years, Charlie has vowed his new uniform will consist of shorts, t-shirt, and flip flops.

Congratulations for your over 40 years of dedicated public service.