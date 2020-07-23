City of Trenton plans to start charging late fees on water/sewer bills

Share !



The City of Trenton has been waiving late fees and not turning off peoples water service for the past four months now.

City Manager Lyle Wilkerson told the City Commissioners during their July 13th regular meeting that he felt it was time to stop waiving the late fees and time to start turning off water for those who have not paid their bills.

The only Commissioners at the meeting were Randy Rutter, and Marcia Hellams, along with Mayor Lee Deen. They agreed that when the July water bills go out it will be time to reenact the late fees and cut offs when citizens of Trenton have not paid their bills.

Wilkerson said there were just a few water customers that they had problems collecting from.