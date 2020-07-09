Dave Perry to open DP Design in Trenton

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Dave Perry did not know 20 years ago, when he began work on his first fixer upper home, that in 2020 he would be opening an office for DP Design in Trenton.

Perry grew up in the Florida Keys enjoying fishing and spending time on the water. His grandfather was a developer and his father also had connections to the building trade. So going into construction, and eventually drawing residential house plans, came very naturally for him.

Being a Residential Plans Designer keeps Perry pretty busy these days. His Contractor background gives him a unique perspective when it comes to designing homes. He worked as a contractor until 2012 and has since moved to residential design work. Currently he has about 25 projects in design. He enjoys working with clients to design their homes to meet each families individual needs. Perry utilizes 3D imagery to walk clients through the house plans he has designed. Perry said, “It makes the home owner very comfortable to see the project the way it will look when it’s finished, instead of just looking at blue prints.” Perry also designs plans for home remodels and additions.

As his business has grown, he began to see the need for an office in Trenton. Betsy Weatherilt, Sales Associate at United County Real Estate/Smith & Associates, Inc., contacted Perry to show him what would become his new office building. The building was formally owned by Dan Ward and is located at 128 NE 2nd Avenue in Trenton, (behind the gym, one block off Main Street).

On Tuesday the painters were giving the inside of the building a fresh coat of paint. Perry plans for the remodeling to be complete and his business, DP Design, to be open by the beginning of August.

Perry and his wife Christy have three children, Chase who is in the Air Force, Dawson 13 and Grace 11 both attend Trenton Middle School. The family lives just southeast of Trenton.

Dave Perry of DP Design can be reached at 352-658-8044 and his new office is located at 128 NE 2nd Avenue in Trenton.