Drivers License Services now available at Tax Collector Office in Trenton

The Tax Collector’s Office now provides Commercial Drivers License (CDL), Class E or standard drivers license, Class E Learners Permit, Motorcycle Endorsement, Motorcycle only Drivers License, Financial Responsibility Reinstatements, Identification Cards, change of name/address and Immigrant Drivers License. They also do road tests. On their first day of issuing licenses they did four.

The Tax Collector’s Office will be holding a Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, July 28 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the new Gilchrist County Tax Collector’s Office located at 220 South Main Street.