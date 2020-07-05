Share !



Riverside Christian School star athlete, Hunter Johns signs to play college basketball at Word of Life Bible Institute in Pottersville, New York in the USCAA Division.

Hunter becomes the second athlete to sign to play a sport in college from Riverside Christian. Hunter has been a member of the football and basketball teams at Riverside Christian over the last four years.

As a senior this past year, he averaged 37.2 points per game to go with 15 rebounds per game and 4 assists and 5 steals a game. Ranked as the 5th leading scorer his Senior year in the entire country according to Maxpreps. Hunter was a first team ALL FCAL member as a Sophomore and Junior. He made first team ALL SECC member his senior year.

Hunter holds every basketball record at Riverside, scoring 1308 points and 581 rebounds and 174 assists and 217 steals in his career.

Hunter chose Word of Life over 19 other offers he had.

We want to wish Hunter the best of Luck at Word Of Life!