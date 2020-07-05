Jason Holifield Announces his Candidacy for Florida Senate District 5

Share !



I am Jason G. Holifield, a Conservative Republican candidate for Florida State Senate District 5. I am married to Stephanie Leon Holifield and we have 3 children, Evan, Grant and Anna. We are members of the Cross City Church of God.

I am a small business owner, cattle farmer and have lived in this district all of my life. I served as Dixie County Commissioner from 2010-2018 and fought to keep our government small and not raise taxes.

What will I do differently? I would like to have more town hall meetings. I will base my decisions on what the people want. I will be diligent in letting the public know what is going on, before it is done.

On the issue: Defender of the second amendment, lower taxes, smaller government, support veterans and first responders, advocate for farmers and pro life.

Everyone wants to know, who is your opponent? It is Mrs. Bradley, wife of current State Senator Bradley for this district (Mr. Bradley is termed out).

District 5 consists of Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, Union and part of Marion counties.

I want to humbly ask for your prayers and vote in the Republican primary on August 18, 2020.

Jason Holifield