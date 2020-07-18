July 16, 2020 Legals

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS
CITY COUNCIL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.
The Agenda is:
1. FY 2020-2021 Budget
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any
decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered
at such meeting he/she may need to
ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record
includes the testimony and evidence
upon which the appeal is to be based.
DATED this 13th day of July, 2020.
By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City
Of Fanning Springs, Florida.
Pub. July 16, 2020.
_____________
NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:
Health Department
Sheriff
Supervisor of Elections
General Government
Courthouse Operations
Other Building Operations
Detention & Correction
Community Development
Code Enforcement
Tourist Development
Animal Control
Library
Rodeo Arena
Emergency/Disaster Relief
County Extension
Veterans Services
Medical Examiner
Soil & Water Conservation
Clerk of Court
Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:
TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub. July 16, 2020
_____________
NOTICE OF MEETING
Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)
2. Prayer/Flag
3. Agenda Changes
4. Consent Agenda
5. Public Participation
6. Constitutional Officers
7. County Administrator
8. Attorney Report
9. Clerk Report
10. Time Certain Schedule
4:15 p.m. A request by Curtis A. Deming and Dena Deming, Co-Trustees, as owner and applicant, for a Special Use Permit and Site Plan Review, for a Private Family Cemetery, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 0.23 acres, more or less, at NW CR 138, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Tax Parcel Number: 09-07-15-0000-0003-0010.
11. Commissioner Reports
12. Old Business
13. New Business
14. Public Participation
15. Adjourn
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub. July 16, 2020.
_____________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Amended Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 10, 2020 at 3:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:
SP 2020-08
A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant, for Rhonda Jordan, seeking Amended Site and Development Plan approval for additional improvements to be made to an existing welding shop business for an office, restrooms, loading dock, and an addition to existing structure, in an Agriculture A-2 Land Use Category, located on approximately 10.00 acres, at location described as 1310 SW 32nd Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-0005.
A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.
The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.
All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Pub. July 16, 2020.
_____________
SEEKING QUALIFIED BIDS
MBE/WBE Firms Petticoat - Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc. is seeking qualified MBE/WBE firms to participate in the 2020 CDBG 19NRWTP Improvements Project which will bid on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM for Putnam County. Possible subcontracting opportunities include Electrical, I&C subs, Concrete, HDPE Welding. Quotations must be received by July 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interested bidders should contact: Chris McCarthy, Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc., 6380 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Phone (904) 751-0888, Fax (904) 751-0988 or e-mail to cmccarthy@petticoatschmitt.com. Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Pub. July 16 and 23, 2020.
_______________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 21-2020-DR-131
Division: DR
Jacquelyn Kinyon,
Petitioner,
and
Christopher J. Kinyon,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION
OF MARRIAGE
TO: Christopher J. Kinyon
3209 NW 30th Ave
Bell, FL 32619
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jacquelyn Kinyon, whose address is 3209 NW 30th Ave, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 13, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 16, 2020
Todd Newton
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Kendra Cathey
Deputy Clerk
Pub. July 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 2020.
______________
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 15, 2020:
Clara Sapp Testamentary Trust, 5400 SE CR 337, Newberry, FL 32669, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-236283-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1722 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 16E, Sections 26 and 35 in Gilchrist County.
Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.
No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.
Pub. July 16, 2020
_____________
PUBLIC AUCTION
The following vehicle, 1999 HONDA CIVIC, VIN #1HGEJ6673XL031568 will be sold at Public Auction on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.
Pub. July 16, 2020
_____________
PUBLIC AUCTION
The following vehicle, 2008 PONTIAC G6, VIN #1G2ZG57B984176688 will be sold at Public Auction on July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.
Pub. July 16, 2020