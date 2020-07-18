July 16, 2020 Legals

Share !



CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS

CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. FY 2020-2021 Budget

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any

decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered

at such meeting he/she may need to

ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record

includes the testimony and evidence

upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 13th day of July, 2020.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City

Of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. July 16, 2020.

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Health Department

Sheriff

Supervisor of Elections

General Government

Courthouse Operations

Other Building Operations

Detention & Correction

Community Development

Code Enforcement

Tourist Development

Animal Control

Library

Rodeo Arena

Emergency/Disaster Relief

County Extension

Veterans Services

Medical Examiner

Soil & Water Conservation

Clerk of Court

Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. July 16, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. A request by Curtis A. Deming and Dena Deming, Co-Trustees, as owner and applicant, for a Special Use Permit and Site Plan Review, for a Private Family Cemetery, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 0.23 acres, more or less, at NW CR 138, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Tax Parcel Number: 09-07-15-0000-0003-0010.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. July 16, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Amended Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 10, 2020 at 3:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-08

A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant, for Rhonda Jordan, seeking Amended Site and Development Plan approval for additional improvements to be made to an existing welding shop business for an office, restrooms, loading dock, and an addition to existing structure, in an Agriculture A-2 Land Use Category, located on approximately 10.00 acres, at location described as 1310 SW 32nd Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-0005.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. July 16, 2020.

SEEKING QUALIFIED BIDS

MBE/WBE Firms Petticoat - Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc. is seeking qualified MBE/WBE firms to participate in the 2020 CDBG 19NRWTP Improvements Project which will bid on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM for Putnam County. Possible subcontracting opportunities include Electrical, I&C subs, Concrete, HDPE Welding. Quotations must be received by July 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interested bidders should contact: Chris McCarthy, Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc., 6380 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Phone (904) 751-0888, Fax (904) 751-0988 or e-mail to cmccarthy@petticoatschmitt.com. Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Pub. July 16 and 23, 2020.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-131

Division: DR

Jacquelyn Kinyon,

Petitioner,

and

Christopher J. Kinyon,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Christopher J. Kinyon

3209 NW 30th Ave

Bell, FL 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jacquelyn Kinyon, whose address is 3209 NW 30th Ave, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 13, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 16, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 2020.

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 15, 2020:

Clara Sapp Testamentary Trust, 5400 SE CR 337, Newberry, FL 32669, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-236283-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1722 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 16E, Sections 26 and 35 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. July 16, 2020

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 1999 HONDA CIVIC, VIN #1HGEJ6673XL031568 will be sold at Public Auction on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. July 16, 2020

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2008 PONTIAC G6, VIN #1G2ZG57B984176688 will be sold at Public Auction on July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. July 16, 2020