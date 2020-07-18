July 16, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Kenneth Dewayne “Pappy” Daub

Kenneth Dewayne (Pappy) Daub, age 72, of Trenton, FL, departed this earth on July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 21, 1948 to the late Paul H. and Betty Martha Daub in Terre Haute, IN and had been a resident of Trenton since 2002. He was a former Vietnam Era United States Marine. He retired honorably from the United States Army in 2008. Ken was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 91. Pappy loved his family, rebuilding old vehicles and never stopped looking for that perfect fishing hole.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret (Kala) Daub; his daughters, Kimberly Baker of Hilliard, OH and Kristina Daub of Chiefland, FL; his son, Kenneth (K.C.) Daub of Terre Haute, IN; his grandchildren, Tyler Baker, Caitlin Baker, Rachael Beams, Kaleb Daub, Keegan Miller, Troy Miller, Molly Miller, Haylel Daub, Delanie Daub, Seth Wymer, Caleb Wymer; his great-grandchildren, Carson Beams, Xander Miller and Landen Miller.

The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Home on Thursday evening between 5:00 and 7:00. A graveside service for Mr. Daub will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Trenton Cemetery with Pastor Jared Douglas officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Harley Lloyd Hazen

Harley Lloyd Hazen of Starke, FL passed away at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 82 years old.

Affectionately known as Johnny by some, he was born on October 29, 1937 to parents, Joseph Franklin and Martha Alice Dillard Hazen in Graham, FL and was a lifelong resident of Bradford County. Although he and his late wife Betty built and lived in their lake home in Keystone Heights for 30 years, they always kept the farm where he was raised in Starke and in 2006 they built their present home there. Before ill health caused them to sell, they enjoyed their time with family and friends at their cabin in Maggie Valley, NC. Harley was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a 43 year contributor and member of the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, a lifetime member of the NRA and in his younger years made blood donations regularly. He loved to travel and always made sure that he saved half of his vacation time for his family. Of course anyone who knew him knew the other half was reserved for hunting. Harley loved his wife and family dearly and they adored him. He was a hard working man and retired as an Electrical Lineman Supervisor.

Harley is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Norman Hazen; his sisters, Caudie, Irene, Arlene and Vivian; his brothers, Owen Franklin, David and Freddie and his granddaughter, Sarah.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie Catherine (Brian) Baldwin of Starke, FL and Vickie Dianne (Clay) Watson of Trenton, FL; his brother, Albert Hazen of Morgantown, WV; his granddaughters, Raye (Casey) Dopson, Carrie Williams, Brandyn (Matthew) Barksdale, Jordanne (Scott) Jones and Shayne (William) Burgin; his grandson, Steven Harley Typhoon Crews and 12 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19, a private service for Mr. Hazen will be held at Dyal Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved Betty. A Celebration of Life will take place in Bradford County on his birthday, October 29, 2020. The time and place will be announced as the date approaches.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Celebration of Life will be held for Wilton and Sylvia Jenkins

on July 25

Celebration of Life will be held in Loving Memory of Wilton Eugene Jenkins, Sr. and Sylvia Hinson Jenkins on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams-Thomas Wisteria Chapel, 823 NW 143rd Street (Jonesville), Newberry, FL 32669.

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember two wonderful people who are greatly missed.

_______________

Billy Newell Smith

Billy Newell Smith, 88, of Cross City, Florida passed away July 4, 2020.

Newell was born in Cross City in 1932 to the late William and Louise Smith. He graduated from Dixie County High School in 1950, attended Florida State University for one semester before enlisting in the Navy for four years, serving in the Korean War. Then he returned home and joined his parents in the furniture business. Newell stayed with the business, after his parents death, for 55 years and retired in 2010. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was baptized by Rev. William Taylor on August 8, 1943.

Newell is survived by his wife, Faye Parrott Smith, sharing 59 wonderful years together; his sons, Billy R. Smith (Heather) of Wesley Chapel, FL and Wayne Smith (Tasha) of Micanopy, FL; his grandchildren, Joshua David Smith, Jacob Wayne Smith and Shaylee Faye Smith all of Micanopy, FL; Krysten Ashley Watson (Kyle) of Trenton, FL, Kara Breanna (Victor) of Gainesville, FL and a great-grandson, Luke Watson.

Graveside funeral services for Newell were held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Cross City Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Frederick Kenneth Young, Jr.

Frederick Kenneth Young, Jr., 65, of Bell, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on November 15, 1954 to Frederick K. Young and Cora Wakeley Young in Trenton, NJ and had been a resident of Bell since coming from Canal Point, FL in 2017. Before coming to Bell he worked for the U.S. Sugar Corp. He enjoyed carpentry, watching wildlife and attending New Hope Baptist Church.

Mr. Young is preceded in death by his father, Frederick K. Young, Sr. and his son, Kenneth Jared Young. He is survived by his wife, Donna Waddell Young of Bell, FL; his mother, Cora Barnes of Trenton, NJ; his sisters, Cathy Johnson, Charmaine (John) Wade and Tammy Cole, all of Canal Point, FL and Sharon Sours of Okeechobee, FL and his brother, William “Billy” Young of Pahokee, FL.

A graveside service for Mr. Young was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bell Cemetery in Bell, FL with Pastor Billy Philman officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.