July 2, 2020 Legals

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Student Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aides

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on July 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2020

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000053CAAXMX

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BILLY JOE HURST, JR., et, al.

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated February 24, 2020, and entered in 19000053CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and BILLY JOE HURST, JR. are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on July 13, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to wit:

LOT 12 AND 13 OF A REPLAT OF LOTS 13, 14, 16, 23, 24, 27 & 28 OF LANCASTER ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE(S) 10, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

LESS AND EXCEPT STATE ROAD 26 RIGHT OF WAY.

TOGETHER WITH A 2002 USA S MOBILE HOME, VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER USAGA0240A AND USAGA0240B.

Property Address: 8560 SW 25TH AVE, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 17th day of June, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2004 TOYOTA, VIN# 2T1KR32E74C294002. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. July 2, 2020

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: GREGORY EDWIN SMITH,

File No. 21-2019-CP-0064

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GREGORY EDWIN SMITH, deceased, whose date of death was December 11, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 25, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: Theodore M. Burt

Florida Bar Number 172404

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt @svic.net

Personal Representative:

Lisa Dawn Smith

8729 SE 71st Street

Newberry, Florida 32669

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of BROADWAY BROWS located at 3949 NW CR-341, BELL, FL 32619 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name as PERMANENT MAKEUP with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 2nd day of July, 2020.

Signed: Taylor Cummings, Owner.

Pub. July 2, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT THORNTON SPARROW

File No. 2020-CP-13

Division: Probate

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Robert Thornton Sparrow, deceased, whose date of death was December 31, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 25, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LAW OFFICES OF STEPHEN K. MILLER, P.A.

Stephen K. Miller, Esquire

FL Bar #: 9172

101 Northwest 75th Street, Suite #1

Gainesville, FL 32607

Personal Representative:

Eros Belliveau

146 Rosehip Rd.

Eastsound, WA 98245

Pub. June 25 and July 2, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 19000043CAAXMX

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JO-ANN LEGGETT AND CAROLYN JOAN POYE,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated February 24, 2020, and entered in 19000043CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST is the Plaintiff and JO-ANN LEGGETT AND CAROLYN JOAN POYE A/K/A CAROLYN J. POYE are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on July 13, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to wit;

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4) OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER NORTH 02 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST, 270.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 807.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST, 270.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 88 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 807.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OF THE SOUTH 30 FEET OF THE WEST 1111.61 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 7150 NW 17TH CT, BELL, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 17th day of June, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: S. Smith

Deputy Clerk

_____________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda.

1. Call to Order (2:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

2:15 p.m. SP 2020-06; A request by James Dwayne Leverette and Margaret Lachanya Leverette, husband and wife, owner, by Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 195 foot Multi-Carrier Monopole Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 75 feet by 75 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 20.00 acres at 6179 SW 65th Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 04-10-14-0000-0001-0040

2:30 p.m. SP 2020-07 A request by Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts, as Co-Trustees of the Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. Trust, and Marvis B. Roberts, Jr. and Sallie R. Roberts as Co-Trustees of the Sallie R. Roberts Trust, both trusts dated April 4, 2006, and Fullerton Engineering for AT&T/Lendlease, as applicant and agent, for a Special Use Permit for installation and location of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility with a 250 foot Self-Support Multi-Carrier Tower and related equipment, on an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet lease area, together with an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 114.36 acres per the application, and 118.258 acres per the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office, at 4499 SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 14-10-14-0000-0002-0020.

2:45 p.m. James Moore & Co- Zach Chalifour- Audit Presentation.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. July 2, 2020

___________________