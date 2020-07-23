July 23, 2020 Legals

SEEKING QUALIFIED BIDS
MBE/WBE Firms Petticoat - Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc. is seeking qualified MBE/WBE firms to participate in the 2020 CDBG 19NRWTP Improvements Project which will bid on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM for Putnam County. Possible subcontracting opportunities include Electrical, I&C subs, Concrete, HDPE Welding. Quotations must be received by July 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interested bidders should contact: Chris McCarthy, Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc., 6380 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Phone (904) 751-0888, Fax (904) 751-0988 or e-mail to cmccarthy@petticoatschmitt.com. Petticoat Schmitt Civil Contractors, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 21-2020-DR-131
Division: DR
Jacquelyn Kinyon,
Petitioner,
and
Christopher J. Kinyon,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION
OF MARRIAGE
TO: Christopher J. Kinyon
3209 NW 30th Ave
Bell, FL 32619
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jacquelyn Kinyon, whose address is 3209 NW 30th Ave, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 13, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: July 16, 2020
Todd Newton
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Kendra Cathey
Deputy Clerk
Pub. July 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 2020.
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF TRENTON
REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING
The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, July 27, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Adoption of Agenda
C. Scheduled Guests
1. Jeff Cherry - Sign Ordinance
D. Unscheduled Guests
E. Consent Items
1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, July 13, 2020
F. Action Items
1. Proposed Millage Rate
G. City Attorney Report
H. City Manager Report
I. Board Member Requests
J. Public Comments
K. Adjourn
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Lyle Wilkerson
City Manager
Pub. July 23, 2020
NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:
Aid to Private Organizations
Mental Health
Property Appraiser
Tax Collector
E911
Hart Springs
Fire Services
Fire Services (Fanning Springs/Trenton)
Ambulance/Rescue Services
Solid Waste – Physical Environment
Road & Street Facilities
Fuel Depot
Clerk of Court
Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:
TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub. July 23, 2020
NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:
Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)
Millage Rate
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub. July 23, 2020
