July 23, 2020 Obituaries

Karen Annette Campbell

Karen Annette Campbell, 50, of Chiefland, FL passed away on July 10, 2020.

Mrs. Karen was born on May 5, 1970 to the late Wesley Higgins and Pamela Valentine in Lakeland, FL then later moved to Chiefland in 1998. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting many objects for everyone.

Mrs. Karen is survived by her husband, Darrell Campbell; her mother, Pamela Valentine; her stepbrother, Mark Higgins (Kay) of Lakeland, FL and her stepsister, Gail Higgins of Lakeland, FL.

A memorial service for Mrs. Karen will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked if you would make a donation to Haven Hospice of The Tri-Counties, 311 NE 9thSt, Chiefland, FL, 32626

Dell Ray Cannon

Dell Ray Cannon, age 82, of Bell, FL, passed away on July 14, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was born on November 3, 1937 to parents, William Manny and Beulah Weeks Cannon in Bell, FL and was a lifelong resident. Mr. Cannon retired as a Phosphate Dragline Operator and was a longtime member of Bell Baptist Church. He loved gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was president of Jennings Lake Cemetery Committee.

Mr. Cannon is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Clark Cannon. He is survived by his wife, Ray Arenette Cannon of Bell, FL; his daughter, Shona Kay Gadde of Plant City, FL; his son, Dell Ray Cannon of Bell, FL; his sisters, Yvonne C. Martin of Bell, FL, Karen C. Wasson of Chiefland, FL and Kathy C. Spears of Bell, FL; his brother, Wallace Cannon of Bell, FL; his grandchildren, Christen Cannon Trinity, Michael Gadde, Kieran Cannon Bryan, Erica Gadde Giles and Mariah Cannon Amundson; his great-grandchildren, Avery Bryan, Astrid Trinity, Avonlea Bryan and Augustus Bedford Trinity.

The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Monday evening, July 20, 2020 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. A graveside service for Mr. Cannon was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Jennings Lake Cemetery with Pastor Derek Lee officiating.

Sam Jackson Cason, Sr.

Sam Jackson Cason, Sr., 66 years old, of Trenton, FL went to be with God on July 7, 2020 in the arms of his wife, Rose and son, Sam Jackson Cason, Jr.

To his many friends, he loved you all. Favorite times for him were remembering all the fun and funny things you guys had done together.

As Sam wished, there will be no funeral or memorial. But his good, honest, fair, joking, caring, giving and loving reputation will live in all who knew him. The angels have taken to heaven someone very extra special.

Micheal Eileen Chapman

Micheal Eileen Chapman, age 68, of Trenton, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. She was born in Miami, FL on April 13, 1952 to parents, Aubrey C. and Doris Evelyn Pearson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Kenneth Pearson.

She leaves behind her sisters, Doris (Robert) Dresel and Kathleen (Kenneth) Bender; her brothers, Allen Ray (Diane) Pearson and Mark Edward (Diane) Pearson; many nieces, nephews and several grand nieces and nephews. They were the light of her life.

She has lived in Trenton for many years, working the longest at Ayers Rehabilitation Center. She also worked in Chiefland at Dr. Mott’s office. She had many close friends in Trenton including Suzanne, Cheryl, Charlotte and many members of the Lighthouse Word Church of Chiefland.

William Donald Holt, Sr.

William Donald Holt, Sr. passed away from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He was born in Williston, FL to William and Marietta Holt, was a lifelong resident of Newberry, FL and he graduated from Newberry High School in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Army. Donald earned a master’s degree in vocational education and taught welding classes at Lake City Community College until his retirement. He loved his church family at Archer Church of Christ, and was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.

Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his loving wife Thelma Nobles Holt. He is survived by his children, William Donald (Beverly) Holt, Jr., Donia Kay Holt (Robert) Burgin and Charles Anthony (Shawn) Holt; grandchildren, Robert Matthew (Korin) Burgin, Stephanie Dawn Holt, Holt James (Laura) Burgin and Lauren Lynn Holt; great grandchildren, Jaxson Tyler Burgin and Ronin Kai Burgin; sister, Gail Pruett and step dad, John Witt.

The family is deeply appreciative of those who cared for and those that visited our father at Ayers Health in Trenton, FL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Newberry Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral Home, Newberry.

Marion H. Hooper

Marion M. Hooper, age 77, of Bell, FL, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville, FL. She was born on August 6, 1943 to parents, Harold and Anna Grigsby in Detroit, MI.

Marion was a lifelong homemaker and the office manager of Westcoast Motorcycles Sales and Service in Bell, FL. She was an antique car enthusiast and won various shows with her 1938 Ford Sedan Delivery. Marion loved and was the Queen of Bingo and the family Yahtzee Champion.

Marion is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gary E. Hooper of Bell, FL; her daughters, Deborah A. McPherson of Garden City, MI; Victoria E. Hooper, of Wayne, MI; and Janice L. Shafrath of Lutz, FL.

Gary Edward Rexroat

Gary Edward Rexroat, 72, of Trenton, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born in Somerset, KY on May 25, 1948 to Ralph and Unema Rexroat. He was a member of the first Physician Assistants Program and the first graduating class of the Physician Assistance program at Duke University. In 1972 Gary came to work at the University of Florida and later transferred into the UF Rural Medical Program with his first rotation in Cross City then transferring to Trenton to expand the Rural Medical Program. After leaving the Rural Medical Program, he co-started the Chiefland Medical Center (with Ted Burt and Tammie Sanders). After selling the practice, he went back to the University of Florida, to the UF Health Clinic in Old Town and later moved back to Chiefland Medical Center.

Gary served 4 years in the U. S. Navy as a Corpsman, serving in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star and 3 Purple Hearts. He then served 10 years in the U. S. Army Reserves as a Warrant Officer. He was a member of the American Legion; William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge #46 in Trenton; the Physician Assistants Association, serving as its 1st president; Health Planning Council; served on the Gilchrist County School Board for 20 years; and earned the Gilchrist County Lifetime Achievement Award.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, sitting on the back porch and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gwenda Rexroat of Trenton, FL; son Matthew (Jillian) Rexroat of Trenton, FL; grandchildren, Jaxson, Jayson, Isaiah, Trey, Zachery, Emily, Matthew and Zackary; brother, Alonzo Rexroat of San Diego, CA and sister, Marie Rexroat of Quantico, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vickie Lynn Wade.

A visitation was held Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Trenton High School Auditorium located at 1013 N. Main St. Trenton, FL 32693. Interment will be held at Free Union Separate Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, KY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Tri-County Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.

