July 30, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-131

Division: DR

Jacquelyn Kinyon,

Petitioner,

and

Christopher J. Kinyon,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Christopher J. Kinyon

3209 NW 30th Ave

Bell, FL 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jacquelyn Kinyon, whose address is 3209 NW 30th Ave, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 13, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 16, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 2020.

______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2004 Ford F150, VIN #1FTPW14574KD18054 will be sold at Public Auction on August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Pub. July 30, 2020

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2007 Toyota Camry, VIN #JTNBE46K473110001 will be sold at Public Auction on August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. July 30, 2020

_____________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Budget Meeting on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. July 30, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2020-CA-000012

JOHN PICHAN,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATURAL HEALTH CARE CENTER & MEDICAL SPA; CLIFFORD HAGLER, and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLIFFORD HAGLER, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, pursuant to the Summary Final Judgement in Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause on July 23, 2020, will sell at public sale the following described property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, to wit:

NORTH HALF OF LOT 42 GIL CREST FARMS SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 88, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THAT PORTION OF SAID LOT 42 LYING NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. PARCEL NUMBER 08-09-15-0075-0000-0421.

Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgement In Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause and will be held at the following place and time:

Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, on Monday, September 21, 2020, commencing at the hour of 11:00 a.m.

All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice.

DATED this 24th day of July, 2020.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court

By: Sue Smith

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 30 and August 6, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-10

A request by Joe Montalto, Jr., P.E., as applicant and agent for Ronald A. Hicks and Shelly K. Hicks, husband and wife, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for construction of a pre-engineered warehouse building with paved parking areas for an office and vehicle and equipment storage on a parcel in a Commercial Land Use category located on approximately 2.16 acres just west of Trenton, Florida adjacent and south of SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 17-10-15-0112-0000-0020. Described as: Lot 2, WACKER SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, page 54, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, LESS right of way of State Road 26.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. July 30, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-09

A request by J. Ayers Construction, Inc., as applicant and agent for Kenneth and Jennifer Harris, husband and wife, owner, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval to construct a building on a vacant lot to be used as a personal mechanic/hobby shop for personal use only and not open to the public, in an Industrial land use category located on approximately 0.410 acre, described as Lot 13, TYLER CREEK BUSINESS COMMUNITY, a subdivision according to the plat thereof filed in Plat Book 4, page 39, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 10-10-15-0357-0000-0130.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. July 30, 2020

_______________

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm or just as soon thereafter, at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. FY 2020-2021 Budget

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 27th day of July, 2020.

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City

Of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. July 30, 2020

_______________

RESOLUTION 2020-001

A RESOLUTION UNDER

THE CHARTER OF

THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

PROVIDING FOR A

NON-PARTISAN ELECTION

WHEREAS, the Charter of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida requires the providing for a non-partisan election to be held November 3, 2020 and for a primary election on October 6, 2020 if one is required under Article V Section 5.4 of said Charter depending on whether or not more than two candidates seek the same office, and,

WHEREAS, section 97.055 Florida Statutes require the closing of the registration books 29 days prior to said election. Therefore, if a primary is required on October 6, 2020 the registration books will close September 8, 2020. Registration books will close for the November 3, 2020, election on October 5, 2020 until 7:00 pm on November 3, 2020 and,

WHEREAS, any citizen qualified as required by Article III Section 3.02 (elector) may become a candidate for Council Member for seats number One (1), seat number two (2), seat number three (3) or seat number five (5) by paying the qualifying fee of one hundred twenty dollars ($120.00) including the State of Florida Assessment of one percent of the annual salary, filling the Oath of Office and completing other forms required, with the City Clerk, at the Fanning Springs City Hall, during office hours beginning at 9:00 am on August 10, 2020 ending August 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that a non-partisan election for Council Seats #1, Seat #2, Seat #3, and Seat #5 hereby called for November 3, 2020 the primary thereof, if required, for October 6, 2020.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that the required notices be published and a copy of this resolution be furnished to the Supervisor of Elections of Gilchrist and Levy Counties

Dated at Fanning Springs, Florida 7th day of July, 2020.

Pub. July 30, 2020

_______________