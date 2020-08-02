July 30, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Belle Y. Boland

Belle Y. Boland passed away on July 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Belle was 93 years of age, having been born February 10, 1927 to W.N. (Norris) Yarbrough and Mamie Yarbrough in Armurchee, Georgia. Belle retired as a dental assistant after 30 years of service to Dr. Joe Dowdy. Belle was always a faithful servant to God and was very proud of her service of 50 years teaching Sunday School.

Belle is survived by her son, Mike (Carol) Boland; grandson, Patrick (Kathryn) Boland and great-granddaughter, Poppy Boland. Belle was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Bill Yarbrough and Fred Yarbrough.

Graveside funeral services for Belle were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with Rev. Eddie Gandy officiating. The family received friends at graveside one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Benevolence Fund at the First Baptist Church of High Springs, FL.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Carlton Franklin Polan

Carlton Franklin Polan passed away on July 25th at the age of 85. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland.

He is preceded in death by his son, Randy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma and his daughter, Vicki Lawrence. He and Norma have 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Carlton moved to Trenton with his wife in 2019, but was a long time resident of Palm Bay, Florida. Carlton and Norma were members of Central Baptist Church in Melbourne for 25 years where Carlton served as a deacon and Sunday School Director, as well as on their disaster relief team. He retired from Bethlehem Steel as a millwright instructor.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m.

_______________

Verne C. Stanton

Verne C. Stanton of Trenton, Florida, passed away on July 14, 2020. Verne was born on November 2, 1926 to the late William E. and June Cole Stanton in Rochester, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faith; his son, Mark (Diane); his daughter, Mary; grandson, Trevor and many nieces and nephews. Verne was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, Lester, Wilbur, Donald, Dean, William, Jr. and his sisters Kathleen, Ruth and Alma.

He was a Korean Veteran and an active member of St. Albans Church until his health failed. Verne was a loving husband and father. Some of his happiest days of his life were spent on his boat cruising the waters of Florida.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 2, 2020, at 10:30 at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Chiefland, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Albans Episcopal Church in Chiefland.

_______________