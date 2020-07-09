July 9, 2020 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, serving also as the Board of Adjustments and the Planning & Zoning Board, will meet in Regular Session Monday, July 13, 2020, at 5:30 pm, or as soon after as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Scheduled Guests

1. Colonial Insurance

D. Unscheduled Guests

E. Board of Adjustments

1. Special Exception Application SP

2020-01 – Duke Energy Electrical

Power Storage Facility

F. Planning & Zoning Board

1. Site & Development Application

SD 2020-01 – Duke Energy

Electrical Power Storage Facility

G. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, June 22, 2020

2. May Financial and Expenditure

Reports

H. Action Items

1. State Revolving Fund –

Amendment to Loan Agreement

I. Discussion Items

1. Proposed Millage Rate

J. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

K. City Attorney Report

L. City Manager Report

M. Board Member Requests

N. Public Comments

O. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. July 9, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

a. 2.091 Family and School Partnership for Student Achievement

b. 3.141 Suicide Prevention

c. 5.02 Homeless Students

d. 5.025 Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care

e. 5.101 Bullying and Harassment

f. 5.19 Student Records

g. 5.24 Parental Access to Information

h. 6.09 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program

i. 6.15 Educational Paraprofessionals and Aides

j. 8.27 School Construction Bid Process

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on July 14, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Sisters Reliable Transportation located at 428 NW 4th Ave. in Trenton, FL the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name as TRANSPORT with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 9th day of July, 2020.

Signed: Valerise Dukes, Owner.

Pub. July 9, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Global Aquifer International, Inc. located at 6770 NE County Road 340 in High Springs, FL the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name as LAND HOLDING with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 9th day of July, 2020.

Signed: Rachel Wray, Owner.

Pub. July 9, 2020

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PORTION OF S.W. 2ND PLACE, LYING BETWEEN N.W. 40TH AVENUE AND N.W. 45TH AVENUE, IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 15, 2020 the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing a portion of a public roadway being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2020-06

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING A PUBLIC ROADWAY KNOWN AS A PORTION OF SW 2ND PLACE, LYING BETWEEN NW 40TH AVENUE AND NW 45TH AVENUE, IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHEREAS, Kevin J. Rolling and Pamela Kaye Rolling, Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant, as Trustees of The Thomas J. Grant and Carol Susan Grant Revocable Trust dated November 2, 2017, and Nina Sue Shepherd have petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as a portion of SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has published a Notice of Hearing on the Petition one time at least two weeks prior to public hearing as required by law; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida has heard all interested parties at the hearing as scheduled, and has determined that no adjoining lot owners or real property owners will be deprived of access to their property by closing said street and that the street is not necessary for public traffic or public utilities; and

WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners finds that the petitioners are the owner of the adjacent real property lying on both the North and South of said roadway desired to be closed; and

WHEREAS, this Board has agreed that the road should be discontinued and vacated as requested in the Petition.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

1. The Petition to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close a public roadway known as a portion of SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby granted.

2. The land consisting of a portion of SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Gilchrist County, Florida, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued, and closed. The title to the said parcel of land shall vest in the respective abutting fee owners according to law in accordance with Section 336.12, Florida Statutes.

3. A certified copy of this resolution shall be recorded in the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, to show that the interest of the public and that of Gilchrist County has by this resolution been vacated, abandoned, discontinued, closed, renounced and disclaimed and its interest in that portion of the roadway known as SW 2nd Place, lying between NW 40th Avenue and NW 45th Avenue, in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, has been abandoned and vacated. An appropriate notation shall also be made on the Official map or plat of Gilchrist County, Florida showing that this road has been vacated.

DULY RESOLVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida this 15th day of June 2020.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA Todd Gray

Chair

ATTEST:

Todd Newton

Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

Pub. July 9, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on July 20, 2020 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2020-06

A request by Curtis A. Deming and Dena Deming, Co-Trustees, as owner and applicant, for a Special Use Permit and Site Plan Review, for a Private Family Cemetery, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 0.23 acres, more or less, at NW CR 138, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Tax Parcel Number: 09-07-15-0000-0003-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. July 9, 2020.

