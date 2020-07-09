July 9, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Thomas R. Auvil

Thomas R. Auvil of Trenton, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland. He was 74 years old. He was born to parents, Albert B. and Tommie Goodbread Auvil on April 12, 1946 in Trenton and was a lifelong resident. Mr. Auvil was a Vietnam War Veteran having proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a lineman with Central Florida Electric Co-op for 40 years and was of the Methodist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Millie, Susie, and Joy; and his brothers, Clarence and George.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia S. Auvil of Trenton; his daughters, Jamie (Ronald) Caldwell of Anthony and Page (Tony) Miller of Trenton; his son, Jeremy Howell of Old Town; his sister, Francis Munden of Williston; his brothers, Jimmy (Barbara) Auvil of Ocala and Howard Auvil of Williston; his granchildren, Heather N. Turner, Erin Branson, Payton Richburg, Colby Howell, and Cody Howell; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Memorial Service to honor Mr. Auvil will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cross City Cemetery with Pastor James Howse officiating.

For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Franco Garcia

Franco Garcia, 39, of Trenton, FL passed away peacefully at NFRMC on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after an extended illness.

Franco was born February 6, 1981 in Demopolis, AL. He was of the Baptist faith.

In his younger years, Franco enjoyed bull riding. He was a member of the Professional Cowboys Association. He was an avid Alabama fan. He wore his Bama gear proudly, even if it wasn’t popular here in Gator Country. Franco loved music and playing his guitar.

Above all, he was a proud father. Although he had many friends, he was always seen with his best friend, his son.

Franco is survived by his son, Trevor Allen Garcia; his mother and father, Kathleen Marchand and Louis Franco Garcia, Sr., many aunts, an uncle and cousins.

Franco was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Garcia; grandparents, Robert Joe and Cecelia Marchand, and Justo and Ramona Garcia.

A memorial service will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Trenton on Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Greg Douglas officiating.

For those attending, social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements are under the care of Cremations Only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franco Garcia Memorial Fund.

_______________

Eddie Joe Parrish

Eddie Joe Parrish passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 63.

He worked at Chiappini’s Station in Melrose, where he had and made many dear friends. He loved to fish and hunt.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Mattie Parrish and stepfather, Bobby Adkins.

Eddie Joe is survived by his son, Jeremy (Chrissy) Parrish; mother, Clarice “Coot” Adkins; sister, Tami Adkins; stepbrothers, Bobby (Deeta) and Joey Adkins; cousin, Gene Parrish (Teresa); and granddaughter, Gabby.

A gathering to celebrate the life of Eddie Joe will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Lake Boat Ramp Park, Melrose.

Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.