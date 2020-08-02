Naples man arrested on sexual battery charges

Share !



A Naples man is being held in the Gilchrist County Jail on a $945,000 bond after he sexually battered a group of women at Ginnie Springs.

Emanuel Correa Herrera, 18, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Attempted Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment and two counts of Battery.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on July 9 at 11:55 p.m. regarding a female screaming she had been raped by a man that was chasing her. Deputies arrived at the Ginnie Springs campsite and found a 17-year-old victim who was in and out of consciousness. Two additional females were found unconscious at the same Ginnie Springs campsite and needed medical attention as well. The three females had traveled with Herrera to Ginnie Springs from Naples.

During the investigation, officers determined that Herrera had sexually battered two of his female companions after they had eaten a brownie that was laced with an unknown drug.

An arrest warrant was issued for Herrera on July 17. The warrant was signed by Judge James Colaw. Herrera was arrested by Sgt. Stephen Stalvey and Deputy Trent Freeman on July 20.