Share !



LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

2020 PRIMARY ELECTION

GILCHRIST COUNTY CANVASSING BOARD EVENTS

Connie Sanchez Supervisor of Elections

112 South Main Street, Room 128

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-3194

Notice is hereby given that meetings of the Gilchrist County Canvassing Board will be held on the following dates:

(AT THE COURTHOUSE IN TRENTON)

July 29, 2020 @ 1:00pm – Logic and Accuracy Test