Tax Collector Opens Bell Office

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The new Gilchrist County Tax Collector’s Office in Bell officially opened last week. A ribbon cutting hosted by the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce was held on Thursday afternoon, June 25. Tax Collector Michael McElroy and the Tax Collector staff were in attendance at the Open House. The new office is located in the Bell Library building located at 1140 South Main Street in the middle of Bell. The Bell Tax Collector’s Offices will be open every Wednesday with office hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. McElroy stated, “We feel blessed to be able to offer Bell residents and those in the northern part of Gilchrist County these services without having to travel a great distance.”

The Open House was well attended with a large crowd touring the new Tax Collector’s office and the Bell Library. Guests enjoyed refreshments and visiting with friends during the event. The all volunteer Library staff partnered with the Tax Collector Michael McElroy to help bring this new office to Bell by providing space in the Bell Library.

The new office in Bell will be providing all tag and title work including the renewal of registrations and title transfers. They can also take installment payments as well as annual property taxes in the office. Hunting and fishing licenses may also be purchased through FWC at the Bell location.

LaRen Choate, Motorist Services Supervisor, will be in the office every Wednesday to assist citizens. Tax Collector McElroy stated that no new staff members were added to the staff to open the Bell office. They are utilizing current staff to run the office in Bell.

“The office was modeled after the Ft. White and Branford branch offices which are also open one day per week in their communities” Tax Collector McElroy stated.

The Trenton Tax Collector’s office will be moving to the building next to the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room in Trenton. This move will give the Tax Collector’s Office much needed space to implement drivers license services and concealed weapon services for the first time in the Tax Collector’s Office in Gilchrist County. At this time they plan to make the move into their new location at 220 South Main Street the week of July 6. Plans are to add driver license services as near July 20 as possible and then concealed weapon services should be added by mid-August.