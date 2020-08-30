2020 Education Showdown was a sell out

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The 2020 Education Showdown had a new spin this year. With social distancing and the pandemic in mind the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County was not sure if the Showdown was a possibility this year. During an Ed Foundation Board meeting it was decided to hold the annual Showdown as a virtual event.

The Education Foundation Showdown was planned for Saturday, August 22, at 7 p.m. The Showdown was watched live by local citizens on Facebook.

Education Foundation President Damon Leggett said, “The public has always supported this event well, but we never dreamed the tickets would sell out in four days.” Some 300 tickets for the Showdown were sold and 24 table sponsors also supported this event.

The big winner of the night was Tri-County Metals, whose owners are Chris and Betsy Weatherilt of Trenton. The grand prize was $2,500.

Other winners include J.R. Trimm of Trimm Auctions in Trenton who won $100. The Bell High Class of 1998 won $250. Billy and Corliss Smith of Billy Smith’s Watermelons of Bell/Trenton won $500 and Paula Marczinski won $750. Brad Smith with United Country Smith & Associates won $1000.

This year, as in the past, raffle tickets for two guns were held. Julie Thomas, who organized the gun raffle, was very pleased when all 300 gun raffle tickets sold out in just 10 days. The winners were Tim Whiting and Allen Clark.

The funds raised at this year’s Showdown totaled over $15,000. and will be used for scholarships for Gilchrist County High School Seniors.

The Education Foundation’s next event will be the annual Walk-a-thon, which will be held on February 6, 2021.

The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County Officers are President Damon Leggett, Vice President Tiffany Bodiford, Secretary Connie Sanchez and Treasurer Patricia Knight. The Board of Directors include Jose Cintron, Mark Feather, Jay Lindsey, Amy Owens, Christine Smith, Shannon Smith, Stephanie Smith, Clif Bradley, Tommy Darus, Denny George, Jason Kennedy, Trip Lancaster, Michael McElroy, Madi Redd, Betsey Weatherilt, Lyle Wilkerson,, Natasha Allen, Michelle Crawford, Adam Elliott, Paula Marczynski, Julie Thomas, and Marilyn Thompson.

The Education Foundation Officers and Board Members would like to thank those who support this fund raising event and all the activities of the Education Foundation.

Last year the Education Foundation awarded 53 scholarships.