Alcoholic Beverage Referendum and Six Amendments to be on General Election Ballot

Share !



The November 3, General Election ballot will not only have the Presidential race to vote on but also a local referendum pertaining to alcoholic beverage sales in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County. Currently alcoholic beverages can not be sold from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight on Sunday in the county. Voters will have the choice to approve alcoholic beverage sales on Sunday or vote against Sunday alcoholic beverage sales. After the election, the County Commissioners still have to vote for or against Sunday alcoholic beverage sales to change the current ordinance.

The Ballot will also have six amendments to the Florida Constitution.

Amendment 1, The Citizen Requirement for Voting Initiative. This amendment states that only United States Citizens who are at least 18 years old, a permanent resident of Florida and a registered voter, as provided by law, will be allowed to vote in a Florida Election. Sponsor of this amendment is Florida Citizen voters. A yes vote will change current Florida Law from “Every Citizen” and replaces with “Only a Citizen.”

Amendment 2, Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage. Currently Florida Minimum Wage is $8.56 per hour this amendment will raise it to $10.00 per hour on September 30, 2021. Then each September it will go up by $1.00 until it reaches $15.00 per hour in September of 2026. From that point forward minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting September 30, 2027.

Sponsor of this amendment is John Morgan, a Orlando Attorney, (Florida for a Fair Wage).

Yes vote will mean minimum wage will increases to $10.00 per hour on September 30, 2021 and will go up by $1.00 per year until it reaches $15.00 per hour and then will increase by inflation.

No vote will keep the current minimum wage with annual inflation adjustments.

Amendment 3, All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor and Cabinet. This amendment if approved will allow all registered voters to vote in primaries for governor, state legislature and cabinet no matter their political party affiliation. All the candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the primary ballot, The two candidates who receive the highest votes will advance to the General Election. In the case where only two candidates qualify the candidates will bypass the Primary Election and go straight to the General Election. The candidate’s party affiliation can appear on the ballot. If passed this will go into effect January 2, 2024.

Sponsor is All Voters Vote

Yes Vote will mean if approved, it will open all state Election Primaries to all voters regardless of voters party affiliation. Currently Florida has a Closed Primary System where voters must be registered as a Democrat or Republican to vote in the Primary Election. If this Amendment passes it will mean the two candidates who receive the highest vote totals in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election. Which means we could have two Republicans or two Democrats face off for Governor in the November General Election.

No Vote would mean we keep our current closed primary system.

Amendment 4, title Voter Approval for Constitutional Amendments. This amendment requires that all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect.

Sponsor Keep our Constitution Clean.

A Yes Vote for Amendment 4, if approved supports requiring voters to approve each Constitution amendment at a second General Election for the amendment to be come effective.

A No Vote would leave the current amendment approval system in place which is one ballot vote approved of Constitutional Amendments by 60% of voters.

Amendment 5, title Extend Save Our Homes Period. This amendment would extend the period during which a homeowner could transfer “Save Our Homes” benefits to a new homestead property from two year to three years. Now if a person moves to a new home they have two years to transfer their “Save Our Homes” benefit to have the new home assessed at less than just property value.

Sponsor was the Florida House of Representative and Florida State Senate, March 2020.

A Yes Vote would extend the period during which a person could transfer Save Our Homes benefits to a new homestead property from two years to three years.

A No Vote would oppose extending period during which a person could transfer Save Our Homes benefits to a new homestead property. In other word leaving it as it is now with two years to transfer Save Our Homes benefits to a new homestead property.

Amendment 6, title Homestead Property Tax Discount for Spouses of Deceased Veterans.

This amendment would allow a homestead property tax discount to be transferred to a the spouse of a deceased veteran. This discount would be in effect until the spouse remarries, sells or otherwise disposed of the property. If the spouse sell the property and does not remarry the spouse’s new primary residence may receive a homestead tax discount not exceeding the amount of the most recent ad valorem tax roll. This amendment if passed would take effect January 1, 2021. Currently the homestead property tax discount for veterans expires upon the veterans death and does not apply for the spouse.

Sponsor for this amendment was the State Legislature.

A Yes Vote will mean the voter agrees that the homestead property tax discount should be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.

A No Vote would mean the voter opposed allowing a homestead property tax discount for veterans be transferred to their spouse when they are deceased.