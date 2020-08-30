Assistant Superintendent Ronda Parrish resigns to take job with NEFEC

Share !



Friends and co-workers at the Gilchrist School District were surprised to learn early this week that longtime Assistant Superintendent Ronda Parrish will be leaving the district.

During Assistant Superintendent Parrish’s 28 years with GCSD she has served the students of Gilchrist County in various positions including Guidance Counselor, MIS Director, Principal, Assistant Principal, Director of Educational Services and Assistant Superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent Parrish will be the Manager, Instructional Leadership Programs at NEFEC (North East Florida Educational Consortium) which is headquartered in Palatka, Florida.

NEFEC is a non-profit educational service agency that provides small rural counties like Gilchrist County with a large number of services.