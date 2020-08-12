August 13, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 3:15 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Constitutional Officers

Property Appraiser, Damon Leggett

Sheriff Bobby Schultz

Departments

Community Development

Code Enforcement

Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)

CARES

Millage Rates

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 13, 2020

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000001-CPAM

IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN JONES GREEN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Evelyn Jones Green, deceased, whose date of death was December 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 6, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

William Schnorbus

481 NE 811th Street

Old Town, FL 32680

Pub. August 6 and 13, 2020.

__________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 199-foot Monopole Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 5800 SW State Road 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, FL 32693. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Yvelande, y.raymond@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32751, 407-660-7840.

Pub. August 13, 2020

___________________

NOTICE

The Board Of County Commissioners Of Gilchrist County Will Be Accepting Sealed Bids For several Escheated Properties by Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 In The Clerk’s Office Of The Gilchrist County Court House At 2:00 P.m.

Pursuant To Florida Statutes 125.35 Relating To The Purchase Of County Owned Lands, The Requirements To Purchase Are:

1) Shall Be Offered For Sale On A “Sealed Bid Basis.”

2) All Bidders Must Include A Money Order Or Certified Funds Payable To Clerk Of Court In The Amount Of 5% Of The Bid Amount. (To Be Returned If Not The Winning Bidder.)

3) Successful Bidder Shall Pay The Full Purchase Price Along With Documentary Stamps And Recording Costs, By Cash Or Certified Funds, Payable To The Clerk Of Court By 2:00 P.m. The Following Day.

4) If Successful Bidder Fails To Pay The Full Purchase Price By 2:00 P.m. The Following Day, The Second Highest Bidder Shall Be Notified And Shall Have 24 Hours Within Which To Pay The Full Purchase Price.

Bidders Are Advised That The Bid Of The Highest Bidder Complying With The Terms And Conditions Set Forth Shall Be Accepted At The Next Scheduled Board Meeting, Unless The Board Of County Commissioners Reject All Bids Because They Are Too Low. Successful Bidder Will Be Issued A Deed Of Conveyance In Approximately Ten ( 10)days Following Payment Of The Balance Of The Bid, Documentary Stamps And

Recording Costs.

All Properties Sold “As Is” Bidders Are Responsible For Conducting Their Own Research As To The Property Being Sold, Location Or Condition, The Conditions Of Any Structures Or Fixtures Thereon, It’s Marketability, Potential Uses Zoning Issues, Or Weiher Any Other Potential Liens Or Other Defects In Title May Exist. The Clerk Will Not Make Any Representations Or Warrantees To Bidders Regarding The Marketability Of Title To Properties Offered.

Files May Be Reviewed At The Office of The Clerk Of Court, 112 South Main Street Trenton, FL Prior To The Sale Date. Contact the Clerk’s Office for further information or go on the Clerk’s website: gilchristclerk.com

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. August 13, 20, 27, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving also as the Planning and Zoning Board, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Approval, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on August 24, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-02

A request by JSN Properties, Inc., Owner, Gray Construction, Applicant, and EDA Consultants, Inc., as Applicant’s Agent, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan Approval for new construction of an office and warehouse, with associated parking, utilities, and stormwater improvements, within a Commercial Intensive (CI) Zoning District. The location is Southeast State Road Number 26, (East Wade Street), Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, Tax Parcel Number 15-10-15-0000-0001-0016, and being approximately 2.00 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file at Trenton City Hall, 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the application.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. August 13, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 23, 2009, a certain Mortgage was executed by Elsie T. Sanders a/k/a Elsie Sanders as surviving tenant by the entirety as Mortgagor in favor of Live Well Financial, Inc. which Mortgage was recorded May 13, 2009, recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 2009002384 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned to the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by Assignment recorded August 1, 2018 recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 201821003915 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of the Mortgage in that Mortgagor has abandoned the Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this Notice and no payment has been made to restore the loan to current status; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of July 15, 2020 is $119,819.64 plus accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges, if any, fees and costs; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Unknown Spouse of Elsie T. Sanders may claim some interest in the property hereinafter described, as the surviving spouse in possession of the property, but such interest is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may claim some interest in the property hereinafter described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession of the property, but such interest is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the Secretary; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of the undersigned as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on July 23, 2020 recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 20201003460 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, notice is hereby given that on September 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (the “Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

Lot 9, Block 13, SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida together with that certain manufactured home serial number FLHMLCP484-11750B/A with HUD Label Numbers 548146 and 548147

Commonly known as: 2029 NW 62nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619-4560

The sale will be held at 2029 NW 62nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619-4560. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,819.64 plus interest from July 15, 2020 at a rate of $12.92 per diem (subject to increases applicable under the Note), plus all costs of this foreclosure and costs of an owner’s policy of title insurance.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within thirty (30) days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen (15) day increments for a fee equal to Five Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per extension, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within, the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD Field Office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Date: July 30, 2020 HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

By: Michael J Posner, Esquire

Ward, Damon, Posner,

Pheterson & Bleau

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

Tel:561.842.3000/Fax:561.842.3626

Direct: 561.594.1452

STATE OF FLORIDA ss:

COUNTY OF PALM BEACH Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged before me this 30 day of July, 2020, by mean of [_X_] physical presence or [__] online notarization, Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward, Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [_X_] is personally known to me or [__] produced __ as identification.

Notary Public, State of Florida

Christina Zingman

My Commission #GG315030

Expires: July 17, 2023

Bonded Thru Notary Public Underwriters

Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed, we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Pub. August 13, 20, 27, 2020

___________________