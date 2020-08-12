August 13, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Naomi Vickers Allen

Naomi Vickers Allen passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL. She was 72.

She was born on December 18, 1947 in Gainesville, FL to the late James and Edith Vickers. She grew up in Trenton, graduated from Trenton High School in 1965 and Lake City Jr College in 1967. She met her future husband, Earl Jerome Allen when they were attending Lake City Jr College.

They were married on December 2, 1967. Raising three active sons as a military mom and wife away from family was tough, but she stayed active, supporting her husband and three sons.

After military life, the family moved to Chiefland where Naomi went to work for the Chiefland Citizen. She worked there until the paper was sold. She later worked at the One Stop Workforce Center where she helped numerous individuals find jobs in the local area.

Over the years Naomi enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she truly adored them. She also loved fishing with Jerome in the Gulf of Mexico at Horseshoe. After retirement, she had more time to do what she really loved and that was reading. She always had bookshelves full of books.

When Jerome retired, they bought a place on Jeter Mountain in North Carolina where they spent a lot of time with relatives and new mountain friends. They visited lots of waterfalls and enjoyed the scenic mountains, but the thing she enjoyed most was going to estate sales, yard sales and antique stores. Over the years Naomi loved all her dogs, but she especially loved her Max.

Naomi was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her husband, SMSGT Earl Jerome Allen, Retired; sons, Scott (Rachel), Patrick (Natasha) and David (Lindsey); sister, Wihlena Wilson; brothers, James “Buddy” (Carolyn) and John Vickers; sister-in-law, Peggy Vickers; five grandchildren, Hunter, Emory, Austin, Molly and Isabel. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dekle Vickers; brother-in-law, Walter H. Wilson and sister-in-law, Paulette Vickers.

Funeral services will be private to family only, but please feel free to leave condolences on the online guestbook at: knaufffuneralhome.com.

Interment will be at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, FL. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Tri-County Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626, (352) 493-9898.

_______________

Jack Paul Brogden

Jack Paul Brogden was born at home in Valdosta, GA on August 22, 1930 to Arliegh and Amanda May Whitt Brogden.

The fifth and last child, he had two sisters, Arline and Margaret and two brothers, Donald and John Carl, all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Dan) Arliegh Brogden; his wife, June Hong of Marietta, GA and daughter, Virginia Sue-Ellen Brogden, also of Marietta, GA. In addition, he has nephews, nieces, cousins, all in California, and longtime friends Debbie McMichen, Diane and Gerald Caldwell and Julie and Gary Noland.

Although a conscientious objector, he served the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 as a medical tech at the 64th Field Hospital located on the island of Kojedo, South Korea, and was honorably discharged. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Marietta, GA with 28 years of service in several capacities.

He was an alumnus of Dasher Bible School (now known as Georgia Christian School) located near Valdosta, GA. He attended Freed-Hardeman College of Henderson, TN and the University of Georgia off campus center in Marietta, GA. He was a member of The Church of Christ most of his life and a part of Midway Church of Christ in Trenton/Bell, FL in his final years.

While a student at DBS in 1946, he met, and loved at first sight, Gwendolyn Roberts from Lake City, FL. Forty eight years later, after lives apart but always each remembering the other, they married in 1994. She died of Parkinson’s Disease in 2007. His children’s mother, Mildred Irene Nelson Brogden, also predeceased him.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish, please send a memorial donation to either Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Road, Valdosta, Georgia 31601 endowment fund, or to Raintree Village Children’s Home, 3757 Johnston Road, Valdosta, Georgia 31601 where homeless children are provided a home, education, skills, and a grounding in Christian values toward positive and productive lives.

_______________

William “Denny” Gidley

It is with great sadness that the family of William “Denny” Gidley announces his passing on August 6, 2020 at 87 years old. Denny was born on December 24, 1932 in Morgantown, WV.

He will be lovingly remembered by Donna, his wife of 68 years; daughter, Denise (Paul) Miller; son-in-law, John (Diane) White; grandchildren, John (Heather) White, Jason (Jamie) Burrow, Amber (Kyle) Cook and Orie Sheppard; as well as his twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Denny was preceded in death by his two daughters, Diane White and Joyce Burrow; his granddaughter, Shawn Cromer; his three siblings, June White, Bob Gidley and John Albert Gidley; his father and mother, William Albert Gidley and Edith Mae Mellinger Gidley.

He spent most of his life enjoying hunting, gardening, reading, talking and spending time with friends and family. Denny was a crane operator for Union 132 for 69 years before retiring. He was a volunteer fire fighter in Cheat Lake, WV and he also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America. Denny will be remembered by his family for the great amount of love and patience that he showed to each of them and he will forever be missed by them.

Services for Denny Gidley were held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Watson Funeral Home, with a viewing at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, there were restrictions in the number allowed for attendance. If any, aside from family, wanted to show their sympathy, they were invited to the graveside service, at Townsend Cemetery that immediately followed the 11 a.m. services.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Donald James Gipson

Donald James Gipson, 55, of Bell, Florida passed away July 20, 2020.

Mr. Gipson was born June 22, 1965 to Thomas and Joan Gipson in Niles, MI, but had lived in Perry, FL before moving to the Bell area. He worked for several years as a Millwright with Precision Alignment and Repair, and was a member of New Beginnings Church in Cross City. In his spare time Mr. Gipson enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Gipson is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Gipson; his sons, Justin Gipson (Ashley), Joshua Gipson and Jordan Gipson (Opal); his father, Thomas Gipson; his brother, Ronald Gipson (Hilda); his sister, Patty Crouch (Brian); his grandchildren, Macy Gipson Hilley, Audrina Gipson, Jayden Gipson, Reign Gipson and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Gipson; his brother, Thomas Gipson Jr. and his sister, Angela Schmaltz.

A funeral service was held for Mr. Gipson at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the New Beginnings Church in Cross City, with Pastor Sammy Corbin officiating. Interment followed in Pisgah Cemetery in Perry, FL. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

David Murphy Mowrey

David Murphy Mowrey, age 60, of Trenton, FL, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1960 to parents, David R. and Linda D. Mowrey in Pompano Beach, FL and had been a resident of Trenton since coming from Ocala over 30 years ago. David was a self-employed Building Contractor and was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Simpson Mowrey of Trenton; his parents, David and Linda Mowrey; his sons, David Wallace Mowrey and Matthew Turner Mowrey, both of Ocala, FL; his sisters, Michelle (Rich) Hilton of TN and Kristine (Marcus) Hall of Chiefland, FL; his brothers, Jeff (Tammy) Mowrey of Mayo, FL and Daniel (Jon) Mowrey of Apollo Beach, FL and 4 grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Doris Elaine Pickett

Doris Elaine Pickett, age 90, of Bell, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL. She was born on July 3, 1929 in Baltimore, MD to parents, Norman and Ruth Rimbey and was a resident of MD until coming to Bell in 2012. Mrs. Pickett retired as a Registered Nurse from Lutheran Hospital in Baltimore. She was of the Methodist faith. In her free time she loved doing crafts and reading.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marshall Pickett and her daughter-in-law, Angela Pickett.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Pickett of Bell, FL and Pamela (Glenn) Hottinger of Trenton, FL; her sons, Robert Pickett of Bell, FL and James (Christine) Pickett of Gobles, MI; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.