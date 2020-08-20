August 20, 2020 Legals

Share !



SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Suwannee River Water Management District will meet on August 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM, for an Audit Committee Meeting and a Supplemental Governing Board Meeting. All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Please view our website at mysuwanneeriver.com for the most current information.

Pub. August 20, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Taylor County Public Library, in Perry, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (850) 838-3506 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. August 20, 2020

--------------------

NOTICE

The Board Of County Commissioners Of Gilchrist County Will Be Accepting Sealed Bids For several Escheated Properties by Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 In The Clerk’s Office Of The Gilchrist County Court House At 2:00 P.m.

Pursuant To Florida Statutes 125.35 Relating To The Purchase Of County Owned Lands, The Requirements To Purchase Are:

1) Shall Be Offered For Sale On A “Sealed Bid Basis.”

2) All Bidders Must Include A Money Order Or Certified Funds Payable To Clerk Of Court In The Amount Of 5% Of The Bid Amount. (To Be Returned If Not The Winning Bidder.)

3) Successful Bidder Shall Pay The Full Purchase Price Along With Documentary Stamps And Recording Costs, By Cash Or Certified Funds, Payable To The Clerk Of Court By 2:00 P.m. The Following Day.

4) If Successful Bidder Fails To Pay The Full Purchase Price By 2:00 P.m. The Following Day, The Second Highest Bidder Shall Be Notified And Shall Have 24 Hours Within Which To Pay The Full Purchase Price.

Bidders Are Advised That The Bid Of The Highest Bidder Complying With The Terms And Conditions Set Forth Shall Be Accepted At The Next Scheduled Board Meeting, Unless The Board Of County Commissioners Reject All Bids Because They Are Too Low. Successful Bidder Will Be Issued A Deed Of Conveyance In Approximately Ten ( 10)days Following Payment Of The Balance Of The Bid, Documentary Stamps And

Recording Costs.

All Properties Sold “As Is” Bidders Are Responsible For Conducting Their Own Research As To The Property Being Sold, Location Or Condition, The Conditions Of Any Structures Or Fixtures Thereon, It’s Marketability, Potential Uses Zoning Issues, Or Weiher Any Other Potential Liens Or Other Defects In Title May Exist. The Clerk Will Not Make Any Representations Or Warrantees To Bidders Regarding The Marketability Of Title To Properties Offered.

Files May Be Reviewed At The Office of The Clerk Of Court, 112 South Main Street Trenton, FL Prior To The Sale Date. Contact the Clerk’s Office for further information or go on the Clerk’s website: gilchristclerk.com

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. August 13, 20, 27, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 23, 2009, a certain Mortgage was executed by Elsie T. Sanders a/k/a Elsie Sanders as surviving tenant by the entirety as Mortgagor in favor of Live Well Financial, Inc. which Mortgage was recorded May 13, 2009, recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 2009002384 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned to the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by Assignment recorded August 1, 2018 recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 201821003915 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of the Mortgage in that Mortgagor has abandoned the Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this Notice and no payment has been made to restore the loan to current status; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of July 15, 2020 is $119,819.64 plus accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges, if any, fees and costs; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Unknown Spouse of Elsie T. Sanders may claim some interest in the property hereinafter described, as the surviving spouse in possession of the property, but such interest is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may claim some interest in the property hereinafter described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession of the property, but such interest is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the Secretary; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of the undersigned as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on July 23, 2020 recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 20201003460 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, notice is hereby given that on September 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (the “Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

Lot 9, Block 13, SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida together with that certain manufactured home serial number FLHMLCP484-11750B/A with HUD Label Numbers 548146 and 548147

Commonly known as: 2029 NW 62nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619-4560

The sale will be held at 2029 NW 62nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619-4560. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,819.64 plus interest from July 15, 2020 at a rate of $12.92 per diem (subject to increases applicable under the Note), plus all costs of this foreclosure and costs of an owner’s policy of title insurance.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within thirty (30) days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen (15) day increments for a fee equal to Five Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per extension, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within, the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD Field Office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Date: July 30, 2020 HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

By: Michael J Posner, Esquire

Ward, Damon, Posner,

Pheterson & Bleau

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

Tel:561.842.3000/Fax:561.842.3626

Direct: 561.594.1452

STATE OF FLORIDA ss:

COUNTY OF PALM BEACH Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged before me this 30 day of July, 2020, by mean of [_X_] physical presence or [__] online notarization, Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward, Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [_X_] is personally known to me or [__] produced __ as identification.

Notary Public, State of Florida

Christina Zingman

My Commission #GG315030

Expires: July 17, 2023

Bonded Thru Notary Public Underwriters

Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed, we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Pub. August 13, 20, 27, 2020

___________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., September 17th, 2020, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: Santa Fe Park Restrooms

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

The complete original bid and 2 copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SANTA FE PARK RESTROOMS”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:15 p.m. on September 17th, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from the NFPS website at http://www.nfps.net/bid-opportunities/. Paper copies of the Bid Documents are available from the Engineer’s Office at a price of $50.00 per printed set with a two (2) set maximum. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Debbie Motes at North Florida Professional Services via e-mail (dmotes@nfps.net) or telephone at 386-752-4675 with questions. All questions must be received no later than 5:00 PM on September 3rd, 2020.

Pub. August 20 and 27, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH. JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on October 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49` 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49`33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01`48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49`33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: August 11, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. August 20 and 27, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, serving also as the Planning & Zoning Board, will meet in Regular Session Monday, August 24, 2020, at 5:30 pm or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Planning & Zoning Board

1. SP 2020-02 – Gray Construction Building

D. Unscheduled Guests

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, August 10, 2020

F. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2020-01 – Authorization of Golf Carts; First Reading

G. Discussion Items

1. Sign Ordinance

2. FY 20/21 Budget Workshop

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. August 20, 2020

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-155

Division: DR

Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz,

Petitioner,

and

Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes

Santa Marta Choloma

Cortes, Honduras

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz, whose address is 942 SW 22nd Ct, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 17, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 17, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2020.

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

3:30 p.m. SP2020-09 A request by J. Ayers Construction, Inc., as applicant and agent for Kenneth and Jennifer Harris, husband and wife, owner, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval to construct a building on a vacant lot to be used as a personal mechanic/hobby shop for personal use only and not open to the public, in an Industrial land use category located on approximately 0.410 acre, described as Lot 13, TYLER CREEK BUSINESS COMMUNITY, a subdivision according to the plat thereof filed in Plat Book 4, page 39, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 10-10-15-0357-0000-0130.

3:45p.m. SP2020-10 A request by Joe Montalto, Jr., P.E., as applicant and agent for Ronald A. Hicks and Shelly K. Hicks, husband and wife, for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for construction of a pre-engineered warehouse building with paved parking areas for an office and vehicle and equipment storage on a parcel in a Commercial Land Use category located on approximately 2.16 acres just west of Trenton, Florida adjacent and south of SW SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 17-10-15-0112-0000-0020. Described as: Lot 2, WACKER SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, page 54, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, LESS right of way of State Road 26.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 20, 2020

___________________