August 20, 2020 Obituaries

JoAnn Brown Hooie

Jo Ann Brown Hooie of Newberry, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

JoAnn was beloved by all, especially her husband, Robert; her brother, Jimmy; her children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends. She is rejoicing in heaven with those family and friends who went before her.

JoAnn shared her love of gardening, cooking, reading and most importantly, her love for Christ with all blessed to know her. From the hills of Tennessee to the flat country lands of Florida she will be remembered for her generosity, strength of spirit, owl obsession and hot dill pickles.

Plans for a celebration of JoAnn’s life are in progress. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church in Newberry, FL.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel.

Dortha Ann Measel

Dortha Ann Measel, 61, of Old Town, Florida passed away August 8, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mrs. Measel was born in Trenton, Florida on August 26, 1958. She had worked as a cook for several years prior to running her own restaurant. In her spare time she enjoyed reading amish books, watching humming birds and watching cooking shows.

Mrs. Measel is survived by her son, Jim Jerrells of Old Town; her daughters, Kim Weeks of Old Town and April Hill (Wayne) of Horseshoe Beach; her mother, Betty Gainey of Old Town; her brothers, Kenny Gainey of Newberry, Ricky Gainey of Old Town, Monk Gainey of Old Town and Paul Gainey of Old Town; her sisters, Deanna Kay Runningdeer of Avon Park and Debbie Thisse of Old Town; her grandchildren, Trey, James, Kayla, Mikey, Jordan, Aaron, Jimmie and Kelven; five great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, George Gainey; her husband, Tony Measel; her grandson, Tyler Jerrells and her son-in-law, Millard Weeks.

Funeral services for Mrs. Measel were held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Cross City Church of God with Rev. Dwaine Bowdoin and Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Interment followed at Lee Cemetery in Old Town.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Barbara Miller Morgan

Barbara Miller Morgan, 86, passed away on August 8, 2020 while residing at the Cross City Nursing Home. Barbara was born in Smithfield, NY on July 2, 1934. She was the first daughter of the late Victor and Louise (Nodecker) Miller. She was raised and graduated from High School in Canastota, NY.

Mrs. Morgan was a devoted wife of 21 years and widow to John F. Morgan who retired from the U.S. Air Force and they resettled in Canastota to raise their family.

Barbara is survived by her children, Victor, Valli “Bill” and Vance (Debbie) who continue to reside in upstate New York; Vincent (Jill) who reside in Steinhatchee, FL; four grandsons; her sister, Cheryl (Miller) LaFleur of Port Richey, FL and other extended family members from Florida, New York and Indiana. She was predeceased by her sister, Sydney (Miller) Collins.

A funeral service was held for Mrs. Morgan at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

A graveside ceremony will be scheduled in September with Homer Ball Funeral Home in Canastota, NY handling those services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospitals or the Southern Baptist Missions Ministry.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Elizabeth Moseley

Elizabeth Michelle Weeks Moseley, 47, of Live Oak, FL passed away August 5, 2020 surrounded by her sons.

Mrs. Moseley had attended Dixie County High School through the 11th grade and then graduated from Union County High School in 1991. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Moseley is survived by her sons, Robert Dillon Moseley, Collin Mitchell Moseley, Tadd Allen Moseley; her father, Terry Weeks (Marylee); her mother, Julie Smith; her brothers, Brent Weeks (Millie), Jody Smith (Christy) and Ronnie Smith; other extended family members and was a special Mimi to Nephi Hudgens. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd and Ruby Osteen and Vic and Stella Mae Weeks.

A memorial service in honor of Mrs. Moseley will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City.

Eunice Dean Polk Potter

Eunice Dean Polk Potter, 87, of Nashville, GA passed away on August 10, 2020.

Mrs. Potter was born on November 13, 1932 to the late John and Rubye Dean in Bronson, FL, but had lived in Nashville for the past four years after moving there from Valdosta, GA. She had worked for several years as a dietician at Williston Memorial Hospital and as a sales associate with Belk Hudson. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Potter is survived by her sons, Roger Polk (Donna) of DuPont, GA and Steve Coleman (Joan) of Alachua, FL; her daughter, Donna Watkins of Lake Park, GA; her brothers, Tommy Dean (Sharon) of Bronson, FL, Allen Dean of Bronson, FL and Morris Dean (Sandy) of Bronson, FL; her sisters, Imogene Graham of Fitzgerald, GA, Nell Graham (Ocie) of Fitzgerald, GA, Portia Wagner of Lake Butler, FL and Pat Lester of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Stacia Watkins of Nashville, TN, Aimee Jones (Jacob) of Newnan, GA, Donna O’Connor of Jacksonville, FL, Justin Rountree (Tasha) of Valdosta, GA and Wesley Rountree (Morgan) of Savannah, GA; 10 great-grandchildren and other extended family members. Mrs. Potter is preceded in death by her husbands, Zenas Polk and Leroy Potter; her sisters, Louise Barnes and Verda Pittman and her brother Grady Dean.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Potter were held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Rosemary Cemetery in Bronson, FL with Wilbur Dean officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland.