August 27, 2020 Legals

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 20/21 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Departments

Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)

Millage Rates

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 27, 2020

_____________

NOTICE

The Board Of County Commissioners Of Gilchrist County Will Be Accepting Sealed Bids For several Escheated Properties by Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 In The Clerk’s Office Of The Gilchrist County Court House At 2:00 P.m.

Pursuant To Florida Statutes 125.35 Relating To The Purchase Of County Owned Lands, The Requirements To Purchase Are:

1) Shall Be Offered For Sale On A “Sealed Bid Basis.”

2) All Bidders Must Include A Money Order Or Certified Funds Payable To Clerk Of Court In The Amount Of 5% Of The Bid Amount. (To Be Returned If Not The Winning Bidder.)

3) Successful Bidder Shall Pay The Full Purchase Price Along With Documentary Stamps And Recording Costs, By Cash Or Certified Funds, Payable To The Clerk Of Court By 2:00 P.m. The Following Day.

4) If Successful Bidder Fails To Pay The Full Purchase Price By 2:00 P.m. The Following Day, The Second Highest Bidder Shall Be Notified And Shall Have 24 Hours Within Which To Pay The Full Purchase Price.

Bidders Are Advised That The Bid Of The Highest Bidder Complying With The Terms And Conditions Set Forth Shall Be Accepted At The Next Scheduled Board Meeting, Unless The Board Of County Commissioners Reject All Bids Because They Are Too Low. Successful Bidder Will Be Issued A Deed Of Conveyance In Approximately Ten ( 10)days Following Payment Of The Balance Of The Bid, Documentary Stamps And

Recording Costs.

All Properties Sold “As Is” Bidders Are Responsible For Conducting Their Own Research As To The Property Being Sold, Location Or Condition, The Conditions Of Any Structures Or Fixtures Thereon, It’s Marketability, Potential Uses Zoning Issues, Or Weiher Any Other Potential Liens Or Other Defects In Title May Exist. The Clerk Will Not Make Any Representations Or Warrantees To Bidders Regarding The Marketability Of Title To Properties Offered.

Files May Be Reviewed At The Office of The Clerk Of Court, 112 South Main Street Trenton, FL Prior To The Sale Date. Contact the Clerk’s Office for further information or go on the Clerk’s website: gilchristclerk.com

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. August 13, 20, 27, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 23, 2009, a certain Mortgage was executed by Elsie T. Sanders a/k/a Elsie Sanders as surviving tenant by the entirety as Mortgagor in favor of Live Well Financial, Inc. which Mortgage was recorded May 13, 2009, recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 2009002384 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned to the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by Assignment recorded August 1, 2018 recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 201821003915 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of the Mortgage in that Mortgagor has abandoned the Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this Notice and no payment has been made to restore the loan to current status; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of July 15, 2020 is $119,819.64 plus accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges, if any, fees and costs; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Unknown Spouse of Elsie T. Sanders may claim some interest in the property hereinafter described, as the surviving spouse in possession of the property, but such interest is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may claim some interest in the property hereinafter described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession of the property, but such interest is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the Secretary; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of the undersigned as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on July 23, 2020 recorded under Clerk’s Instrument No.: 20201003460 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, notice is hereby given that on September 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (the “Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

Lot 9, Block 13, SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida together with that certain manufactured home serial number FLHMLCP484-11750B/A with HUD Label Numbers 548146 and 548147

Commonly known as: 2029 NW 62nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619-4560

The sale will be held at 2029 NW 62nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619-4560. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $119,819.64 plus interest from July 15, 2020 at a rate of $12.92 per diem (subject to increases applicable under the Note), plus all costs of this foreclosure and costs of an owner’s policy of title insurance.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within thirty (30) days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen (15) day increments for a fee equal to Five Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per extension, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within, the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD Field Office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD Field Office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Date: July 30, 2020 HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

By: Michael J Posner, Esquire

Ward, Damon, Posner,

Pheterson & Bleau

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

Tel:561.842.3000/Fax:561.842.3626

Direct: 561.594.1452

STATE OF FLORIDA ss:

COUNTY OF PALM BEACH Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged before me this 30 day of July, 2020, by mean of [_X_] physical presence or [__] online notarization, Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward, Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [_X_] is personally known to me or [__] produced __ as identification.

Notary Public, State of Florida

Christina Zingman

My Commission #GG315030

Expires: July 17, 2023

Bonded Thru Notary Public Underwriters

Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed, we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Pub. August 13, 20, 27, 2020

___________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., September 17th, 2020, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: Santa Fe Park Restrooms

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

The complete original bid and 2 copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SANTA FE PARK RESTROOMS”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:15 p.m. on September 17th, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from the NFPS website at http://www.nfps.net/bid-opportunities/. Paper copies of the Bid Documents are available from the Engineer’s Office at a price of $50.00 per printed set with a two (2) set maximum. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Debbie Motes at North Florida Professional Services via e-mail (dmotes@nfps.net) or telephone at 386-752-4675 with questions. All questions must be received no later than 5:00 PM on September 3rd, 2020.

Pub. August 20 and 27, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LEHMAN ABS MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH A/K/A BRONKO B. GUKANOICH. JR. A/K/A BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 20, 2019, in the above action, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Gilchrist County, Florida, on October 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49` 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 0 degrees 01`48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49`33” East, 660.00 feet, thence run South 0 degrees 01`48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49`33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW ¼ of SE ¼ and S ½ of SW ¼ and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Date: August 11, 2020 Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Sue Smith Deputy Clerk of the Court

Prepared by:

Tromberg Law Group

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. August 20 and 27, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-155

Division: DR

Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz,

Petitioner,

and

Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Maria Isabel Portillo Reyes

Santa Marta Choloma

Cortes, Honduras

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jorge Alberto Matute Diaz, whose address is 942 SW 22nd Ct, Bell, FL 32619 on or before September 17, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: August 17, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2020.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 19000030CAAXMX

AMERICAN COMMERCE BANK

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JEFFREY MICHAEL DECKER; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JEFFREY MICHAEL DECKER; CENTRAL FLORIDA ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC.;

THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,

Defendant(s).

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on July 15, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by electronic sale at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of September, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 7, Block 2, Suwannee River Estates - South, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page(s) 58 through 61, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.: and that certain 2017, 76X16 Live Oak Homes, Mobile Home Serial Number(s):LOHGA11617705.

Property address: 6202 Northwest 16th Avenue, Bell, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

As Clerk of the Court

BY: Sue Smith

Deputy Clerk

Padgett Law Group, Attorney for Plaintiff

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, JOHN DOE,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Final Judgement dated June 9, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM in Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST, Plaintiff and SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, are Defendant(s), Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 AM at www.gilchist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on September 21, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

Property Address; 5050 NE 80th Ave., High Springs, FL 32643.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

Sue Smith

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Jason M Vanslette

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2013 BUICK Regal, VIN #2G4GS5EV8D9142954,

will be sold at Public Auction September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 at Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. August 27, 2020

________________

(Continued from page 5)

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND REVISIONS FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

I, Laurel M. Lee, Secretary of State for Florida, do hereby give notice that the ballot title, ballot summary and as applicable, the financial impact statement for each of the following proposed amendments and revisions to the Florida Constitution will be on the General Election ballot on November 3, 2020 in each county. The full text as appears herein may also be found at https://dos.elections.myflorida.com/initiatives/, at FloridaPublicNotices.com, and at this newspaper’s website.

No. 1

Constitutional Amendment

Article VI, Section 2

ARTICLE VI, SECTION 2. Electors. —Every citizen Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.

No. 2

Constitutional Amendment

Article X, Section 24

ARTICLE X, SECTION 24. Florida minimum wage.—

(c) MINIMUM WAGE. Employers shall pay Employees Wages no less than the Minimum Wage for all hours worked in Florida. Six months after enactment, the Minimum Wage shall be established at an hourly rate of $6.15. Effective September 30th, 2021, the existing state Minimum Wage shall increase to $10.00 per hour, and then increase each September 30th thereafter by $1.00 per hour, until the Minimum Wage reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30th, 2026. On September 30th of 2027 that year and on each following September 30th, the state Agency for Workforce Innovation shall calculate an adjusted Minimum Wage rate by increasing the current Minimum Wage rate by the rate of inflation during the twelve months prior to each September 1st using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, CPI-W, or a successor index as calculated by the United States Department of Labor. Each adjusted Minimum Wage rate calculated shall be published and take effect on the following January 1st. For tipped Employees meeting eligibility requirements for the tip credit under the FLSA, Employers may credit towards satisfaction of the Minimum Wage tips up to the amount of the allowable FLSA tip credit in 2003.

No. 3

Constitutional Amendment

Article VI, Section 5

ARTICLE VI, SECTION 5. Primary, general, and special elections.—

(c) All elections for the Florida legislature, governor and cabinet shall be held as follows:

(1) A single primary election shall be held for each office. All electors registered to vote for the office being filled shall be allowed to vote in the primary election for said office regardless of the voter’s, or any candidate’s, political party affiliation or lack of same.

(2) All candidates qualifying for election to the office shall be placed on the same ballot for the primary election regardless of any candidate’s political party affiliation or lack of same.

(3) The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes cast in the primary election shall advance to the general election. For elections in which only two candidates qualify for the same office, no primary will be held and the winner will be determined in the general election.

(4) Nothing in this subsection shall prohibit a political party from nominating a candidate to run for office under this subsection. Nothing in this subsection shall prohibit a party from endorsing or otherwise supporting a candidate as provided by law. A candidate’s affiliation with a political party may appear on the ballot as provided by law.

(5) This amendment is self-executing and shall be effective January 1, 2024.

No. 4

Constitutional Amendment

Article XI, Sections 5 and 7

ARTICLE XI, SECTION 5. Amendment or revision election.—

(a) A proposed amendment to or revision of this constitution, or any part of it, shall be submitted to the electors at the next general election held more than ninety days after the joint resolution or report of revision commission, constitutional convention or taxation and budget reform commission proposing it is filed with the custodian of state records, unless, pursuant to law enacted by the affirmative vote of three-fourths of the membership of each house of the legislature and limited to a single amendment or revision, it is submitted at an earlier special election held more than ninety days after such filing. If the proposed amendment or revision is approved as provided in subsection (e), it shall be submitted to the electors a second time at the next general election occurring at least ten weeks after the election in which the proposed amendment or revision is initially approved.

(b) A proposed amendment or revision of this constitution, or any part of it, by initiative shall be submitted to the electors at the general election provided the initiative petition is filed with the custodian of state records no later than February 1 of the year in which the general election is held. If the proposed amendment or revision is approved as provided in subsection (e), it shall be submitted to the electors a second time at the next general election.

(c) The legislature shall provide by general law, prior to the holding of an election pursuant to this section, for the provision of a statement to the public regarding the probable financial impact of any amendment proposed by initiative pursuant to section 3.

(d) Once in the tenth week, and once in the sixth week immediately preceding the week in which an the election is held, the proposed amendment or revision, with notice of the date of election at which it will be submitted to the electors, shall be published in one newspaper of general circulation in each county in which a newspaper is published.

(e) Unless otherwise specifically provided for elsewhere in this constitution, if the proposed amendment or revision is approved by vote of at least sixty percent of the electors voting on the measure in each of two elections, it shall be effective as an amendment to or revision of the constitution of the state on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January following the second election in which the proposed amendment or revision is approved, or on such other date as may be specified in the amendment or revision.

SECTION 7. Tax or fee limitation.—Notwithstanding Article X, Section 12(d) of this constitution, no new State tax or fee shall be imposed on or after November 8, 1994 by any amendment to this constitution unless the proposed amendment is approved by not fewer than two-thirds of the voters voting in each of the two elections in which such proposed amendment is considered. For purposes of this section, the phrase “new State tax or fee” shall mean any tax or fee which would produce revenue subject to lump sum or other appropriation by the Legislature, either for the State general revenue fund or any trust fund, which tax or fee is not in effect on November 7, 1994 including without limitation such taxes and fees as are the subject of proposed constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot on November 8, 1994. This section shall apply to proposed constitutional amendments relating to State taxes or fees which appear on the November 8, 1994 ballot, or later ballots, and any such proposed amendment which fails to gain the two-thirds vote required hereby shall be null, void and without effect.

No. 5

Constitutional Amendment

Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII

ARTICLE VII, Finance and Taxation. SECTION 4. Taxation; assessments.—

By general law regulations shall be prescribed which shall secure a just valuation of all property for ad valorem taxation, provided:

(a) Agricultural land, land producing high water recharge to Florida’s aquifers, or land used exclusively for noncommercial recreational purposes may be classified by general law and assessed solely on the basis of character or use.

(b) As provided by general law and subject to conditions, limitations, and reasonable definitions specified therein, land used for conservation purposes shall be classified by general law and assessed solely on the basis of character or use.

(c) Pursuant to general law tangible personal property held for sale as stock in trade and livestock may be valued for taxation at a specified percentage of its value, may be classified for tax purposes, or may be exempted from taxation.

(d) All persons entitled to a homestead exemption under Section 6 of this Article shall have their homestead assessed at just value as of January 1 of the year following the effective date of this amendment. This assessment shall change only as provided in this subsection.

(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on January 1st of each year; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed the lower of the following: a. Three percent (3%) of the assessment for the prior year. b. The percent change in the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers, U.S. City Average, all items 1967=100, or successor reports for the preceding calendar year as initially reported by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.

(3) After any change of ownership, as provided by general law, homestead property shall be assessed at just value as of January 1 of the following year, unless the provisions of paragraph (8) apply. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(4) New homestead property shall be assessed at just value as of January 1st of the year following the establishment of the homestead, unless the provisions of paragraph (8) apply. That assessment shall only change as provided in this subsection.

(5) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to homestead property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; provided, however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(6) In the event of a termination of homestead status, the property shall be assessed as provided by general law.

(7) The provisions of this amendment are severable. If any of the provisions of this amendment shall be held unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, the decision of such court shall not affect or impair any remaining provisions of this amendment. (8) a. A person who establishes a new homestead as of January 1, 2009, or January 1 of any subsequent year and who has received a homestead exemption pursuant to Section 6 of this Article as of January 1 of any either of the three two years immediately preceding the establishment of the new homestead is entitled to have the new homestead assessed at less than just value. If this revision is approved in January of 2008, a person who establishes a new homestead as of January 1, 2008, is entitled to have the new homestead assessed at less than just value only if that person received a homestead exemption on January 1, 2007. The assessed value of the newly established homestead shall be determined as follows: 1. If the just value of the new homestead is greater than or equal to the just value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned, the assessed value of the new homestead shall be the just value of the new homestead minus an amount equal to the lesser of $500,000 or the difference between the just value and the assessed value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection. 2. If the just value of the new homestead is less than the just value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned, the assessed value of 98 the new homestead shall be equal to the just value of the new homestead divided by the just value of the prior homestead and multiplied by the assessed value of the prior homestead. However, if the difference between the just value of the new homestead and the assessed value of the new homestead calculated pursuant to this sub-subparagraph is greater than $500,000, the assessed value of the new homestead shall be increased so that the difference between the just value and the assessed value equals $500,000. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection. b. By general law and subject to conditions specified therein, the legislature shall provide for application of this paragraph to property owned by more than one person.

(e) The legislature may, by general law, for assessment purposes and subject to the provisions of this subsection, allow counties and municipalities to authorize by ordinance that historic property may be assessed solely on the basis of character or use. Such character or use assessment shall apply only to the jurisdiction adopting the ordinance. The requirements for eligible properties must be specified by general law.

(f) A county may, in the manner prescribed by general law, provide for a reduction in the assessed value of homestead property to the extent of any increase in the assessed value of that property which results from the construction or reconstruction of the property for the purpose of providing living quarters for one or more natural or adoptive grandparents or parents of the owner of the property or of the owner’s spouse if at least one of the grandparents or parents for whom the living quarters are provided is 62 years of age or older. Such a reduction may not exceed the lesser of the following: (1) The increase in assessed value resulting from construction or reconstruction of the property.

(2) Twenty percent of the total assessed value of the property as improved.

(g) For all levies other than school district levies, assessments of residential real property, as defined by general law, which contains nine units or fewer and which is not subject to the assessment limitations set forth in subsections (a) through (d) shall change only as provided in this subsection.

(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on the date of assessment provided by law; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the assessment for the prior year.

(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.

(3) After a change of ownership or control, as defined by general law, including any change of ownership of a legal entity that owns the property, such property shall be assessed at just value as of the next assessment date. Thereafter, such property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(4) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to such property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(h) For all levies other than school district levies, assessments of real property that is not subject to the assessment limitations set forth in subsections (a) through (d) and (g) shall change only as provided in this subsection.

(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on the date of assessment provided by law; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the assessment for the prior year.

(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.

(3) The legislature must provide that such property shall be assessed at just value as of the next assessment date after a qualifying improvement, as defined by general law, is made to such property. Thereafter, such property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(4) The legislature may provide that such property shall be assessed at just value as of the next assessment date after a change of ownership or control, as defined by general law, including any change of ownership of the legal entity that owns the property. Thereafter, such property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(5) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to such property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.

(i) The legislature, by general law and subject to conditions specified therein, may prohibit the consideration of the following in the determination of the assessed value of real property:

(1) Any change or improvement to real property used for residential purposes made to improve the property’s resistance to wind damage.

(2) The installation of a solar or renewable energy source device.

(j) (1) The assessment of the following working waterfront properties shall be based upon the current use of the property: a. Land used predominantly for commercial fishing purposes. b. Land that is accessible to the public and used for vessel launches into waters that are navigable. c. Marinas and drystacks that are open to the public. d. Water-dependent marine manufacturing facilities, commercial fishing facilities, and marine vessel construction and repair facilities and their support activities.

(2) The assessment benefit provided by this subsection is subject to conditions and limitations and reasonable definitions as specified by the legislature by general law.

ARTICLE XII, SCHEDULE

Transfer of the accrued benefit from specified limitations on homestead property tax assessments; increased portability period.—This section and the amendment to Section 4 of Article VII, which extends to three years the time period during which the accrued benefit from specified limitations on homestead property tax assessments may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead, shall take effect January 1, 2021.

No. 6

Constitutional Amendment

Article VII, Section 6 and Article XII

ARTICLE VII Finance and Taxation SECTION 6. Homestead exemptions.—

(a) Every person who has the legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another legally or naturally dependent upon the owner, shall be exempt from taxation thereon, except assessments for special benefits, up to the assessed valuation of twenty-five thousand dollars and, for all levies other than school district levies, on the assessed valuation greater than fifty thousand 1 dollars and up to seventy-five thousand dollars, upon establishment of right thereto in the manner prescribed by law. The real estate may be held by legal or equitable title, by the entireties, jointly, in common, as a condominium, or indirectly by stock ownership or membership representing the owner’s or member’s proprietary interest in a corporation owning a fee or a leasehold initially in excess of ninety-eight years. The exemption shall not apply with respect to any assessment roll until such roll is first determined to be in compliance with the provisions of section 4 by a state agency designated by general law. This exemption is repealed on the effective date of any amendment to this Article which provides for the assessment of homestead property at less than just value.

(b) Not more than one exemption shall be allowed any individual or family unit or with respect to any residential unit. No exemption shall exceed the value of the real estate assessable to the owner or, in case of ownership through stock or membership in a corporation, the value of the proportion which the interest in the corporation bears to the assessed value of the property.

(c) By general law and subject to conditions specified therein, the Legislature may provide to renters, who are permanent residents, ad valorem tax relief on all ad valorem tax levies. Such ad valorem tax relief shall be in the form and amount established by general law.

(d) The legislature may, by general law, allow counties or municipalities, for the purpose of their respective tax levies and subject to the provisions of general law, to grant either or both of the following additional homestead tax exemptions:

(1) An exemption not exceeding fifty thousand dollars to a person who has the legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, who has attained age sixty-five, and whose household income, as defined by general law, does not exceed twenty thousand dollars; or

(2) An exemption equal to the assessed value of the property to a person who has the legal or equitable title to real estate with a just value less than two hundred and fifty thousand dollars, as determined in the first tax year that the owner applies and is eligible for the exemption, and who has maintained thereon the permanent residence of the owner for not less than twenty-five years, who has attained age sixty-five, and whose household income does not exceed the income limitation prescribed in paragraph (1). The general law must allow counties and municipalities to grant these additional exemptions, within the limits prescribed in this subsection, by ordinance adopted in the manner prescribed by general law, and must provide for the periodic adjustment of the income limitation prescribed in this subsection for changes in the cost of living.

(e)(1) Each veteran who is age 65 or older who is partially or totally permanently disabled shall receive a discount from the amount of the ad valorem tax otherwise owed on homestead property the veteran owns and resides in if the disability was combat related and the veteran was honorably discharged upon separation from military service. The discount shall be in a percentage equal to the percentage of the veteran’s permanent, service-connected disability as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. To qualify for the discount granted by this paragraph subsection, an applicant must submit to the county property appraiser, by March 1, an official letter from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs stating the percentage of the veteran’s service-connected disability and such evidence that reasonably identifies the disability as combat related and a copy of the veteran’s honorable discharge. If the property appraiser denies the request for a discount, the appraiser must notify the applicant in writing of the reasons for the denial, and the veteran may reapply. The Legislature may, by general law, waive the annual application requirement in subsequent years.

(2) If a veteran who receives the discount described in paragraph (1) predeceases his or her spouse, and if, upon the death of the veteran, the surviving spouse holds the legal or beneficial title to the homestead property and permanently resides thereon, the discount carries over to the surviving spouse until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the homestead property. If the surviving spouse sells or otherwise disposes of the property, a discount not to exceed the dollar amount granted from the most recent ad valorem tax roll may be transferred to the surviving spouse’s new homestead property, if used as his or her permanent residence and he or she has not remarried.

(3) This subsection is self-executing and does not require implementing legislation.

(f) By general law and subject to conditions and limitations specified therein, the Legislature may provide ad valorem tax relief equal to the total amount or a portion of the ad valorem tax otherwise owed on homestead property to:

(1) The surviving spouse of a veteran who died from service-connected causes while on active duty as a member of the United States Armed Forces.

(2) The surviving spouse of a first responder who died in the line of duty.

(3) A first responder who is totally and permanently disabled as a result of an injury or injuries sustained in the line of duty. Causal connection between a disability and service in the line of duty shall not be presumed but must be determined as provided by general law. For purposes of this paragraph, the term “disability” does not include a chronic condition or chronic disease, unless the injury sustained in the line of duty was the sole cause of the chronic condition or chronic disease. As used in this subsection and as further defined by general law, the term “first responder” means a law enforcement officer, a correctional officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical technician, or a paramedic, and the term “in the line of duty” means arising out of and in the actual performance of duty required by employment as a first responder.

ARTICLE XII, SCHEDULE

Ad valorem tax discount for surviving spouses of certain permanently disabled veterans.—The amendment to Section 6 of Article VII, relating to the ad valorem tax discount for spouses 144 of certain deceased veterans who had permanent, combat-related disabilities, and this section shall take effect January 1, 2021.

Publish, August 27 and September 24, 2020b

_______________________

PROPUESTAS DE ENMIENDAS Y REVISIONES CONSTITUCIONALES PARA LA ELECCION GENERAL DEL 2020

Yo, LAUREL M LEE, Secretario de Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que el título del boleta, el resumen del boleta, y según se aplique, la declaración de impacto financiero, de las siguientes enmiendas constitucionales propuestas y revisiones estarán en el boleta de las elecciones generales del 2020 en el día 3 de noviembre, 2020, en cada condado. El texto completo de estas enmiendas como se presenten aquí también se puede encontrar en DOS.Elections.MyFlorida.com/initiatives, en FloridaPublicNotices.com, y en el sitio web de este periódico.

Núm. 1

Enmienda Constitucional

Artículo VI, Sección 2

ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 2. Votantes. Cada ciudadano Solo un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos que tenga al menos dieciocho años de edad y que sea residente permanente del estado, si está registrado según lo dispuesto por la ley, será un votante del condado donde se registró.

Núm. 2

Enmienda Constitucional

Artículo X, Sección 24

ARTÍCULO X, SECCIÓN 24. Salario mínimo de Florida de la Florida.-

(c) SALARIO MÍNIMO. Los empleadores deberán pagar a sus empleados salarios no menores al salario mínimo por todas las horas trabajadas en la Florida. Seis meses después de la promulgación, el salario mínimo se establecerá a una tarifa por hora de $ 6,15. A partir del 30 de septiembre de 2021, el salario mínimo estatal actual se incrementará a $ 10,00 por hora y luego aumentará $ 1,00 por hora todos los 30 de septiembre hasta que el salario mínimo alcance los $ 15,00 por hora el 30 de septiembre de 2026. El 30 de septiembre de 2027 que año y cada 30 de septiembre siguiente, la Agencia para la Innovación de la Fuerza Laboral del Estado de la Florida (Agency for Workforce Innovation) calculará una tasa de salario mínimo ajustada, incrementando la tasa de salario mínimo actual según la tasa de inflación durante los doce meses anteriores a cada 1 de septiembre. Para ello, utilizan el índice de precios al consumidor para el salario urbano asalariados y trabajadores de oficina, CPI-W, o un índice sucesor calculado por el Departamento de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos. Cada tasa de salario mínimo ajustada calculada se publicará y entrará en vigencia el siguiente 1 de enero. Para los empleados que reciben propinas y cumplen con los requisitos de elegibilidad para el crédito por propina según la FLSA (Ley de Normas Laborales Justa), los empleadores pueden tomar como crédito por propina para el salario mínimo el monto del crédito por propina permitido de la FLSA en 2003 como máximo.

Núm. 3

Enmienda Constitucional

Artículo VI, Sección 5

ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 5 Elecciones primarias, generales y especiales.

(c) Todas las elecciones para la legislatura, el gobernador y el gabinete de Florida se llevarán a cabo de la siguiente manera:

(1) Se realizará una elección primaria única para cada cargo. Todos los electores registrados para votar para el cargo a cubrir, podrán votar en las elecciones primarias para dicho cargo, independientemente de la afiliación o no afiliación de los votantes, o de cualquier candidato, a un partido político.

(2) Todos los candidatos que califiquen para la elección para el cargo se colocarán en la misma boleta electoral para las elecciones primarias, independientemente de la afiliación o no de cualquier candidato a algún partido político.

(3) Los dos candidatos que obtengan la mayoría de los votos avanzarán a las elecciones generales. Para las elecciones en las que solo dos candidatos califiquen para el mismo cargo, no se realizarán elecciones primarias y el ganador se determinará en las elecciones generales.

(4) Nada en este inciso prohibirá a un partido político nominar a un candidato para postularse para un cargo bajo este inciso. Nada en este inciso prohibirá que un partido respalde o apoye a un candidato de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la ley. La afiliación de un candidato a un partido político puede aparecer en la boleta electoral según lo dispuesto por la ley.

(5) Esta enmienda es autoejecutable y entrará en vigencia el 1 de enero de 2024.

Núm. 4

Enmienda Constitucional

Artículo XI, Secciones 5 y 7

ARTÍCULO XI, SECCIÓN 5. Elección de enmienda o revisión.

(a) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, se presentará a los electores en las próximas elecciones generales a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de la resolución conjunta o informe de la comisión de revisión, convención constitucional o impuestos y la comisión de reforma presupuestaria que propone que se presente ante el custodio de los registros estatales, a menos que, de conformidad con la ley promulgada por el voto afirmativo de tres cuartas partes de los miembros de cada cámara de la legislatura y se limite a una sola enmienda o revisión, se presente en una elección especial anterior a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de dicha presentación. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en las próximas elecciones generales que ocurran al menos diez semanas después de la elección en la que se apruebe inicialmente la enmienda o revisión propuesta.

(b) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, por iniciativa se presentará a los electores en las elecciones generales siempre que la petición de iniciativa se presente al custodio de los registros estatales a más tardar el 1 de febrero del año en el que se lleva a cabo la elección general. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en la próxima elección general.

(c) La legislatura proporcionará, por ley general, antes de llevar a cabo una elección de conformidad con esta sección, la provisión de una declaración al público sobre el probable impacto financiero de cualquier enmienda propuesta por iniciativa de conformidad con la sección 3.

(d) Una vez en la décima semana, y una vez en la sexta semana inmediatamente anterior a la semana en que se lleva a cabo una la elección, la enmienda o revisión propuesta, con aviso de la fecha de elección en la que se presentará a los electores, se publicará en un periódico de circulación general en cada condado en el que se publique un periódico.

(e) A menos que se especifique lo contrario en otra parte de esta constitución, si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba por votación de al menos el sesenta por ciento de los electores que votan con respecto a la medida en cada una de las dos elecciones, será efectiva como una enmienda o revisión de la constitución del estado el primer martes después del primer lunes de enero posterior a la segunda elección en la que se aprueba la enmienda o revisión propuesta, o en la fecha que se especifique en la enmienda o revisión.

SECCIÓN 7. Limitación de impuestos o tasas. No obstante, el Artículo X, Sección 12 (d) de esta constitución, no se impondrá ningún impuesto o tasa del Estado nueva a partir del 8 de noviembre de 1994 por ninguna enmienda a esta constitución a menos que la enmienda propuesta sea aprobada por no menos más de dos tercios de los votantes que votan en cada una de las dos elecciones en las que se considera dicha enmienda propuesta. Para los fines de esta sección, la frase “nuevo impuesto o tasa estatal” significará cualquier impuesto o tasa que produzca ingresos sujetos a una suma global el 13 de diciembre de 2019 u otra apropiación por parte de la Legislatura, ya sea para el fondo general de ingresos del Estado o cualquier fondo fiduciario, cuyo impuesto o tasa no esté vigente el 7 de noviembre de 1994, incluidos los impuestos y tasas que son objeto de las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas que aparecen en la boleta electoral del 8 de noviembre de 1994. Esta sección se aplicará a las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas relacionadas con los impuestos o tasas del Estado que aparecen en la boleta electoral del 8 de noviembre de 1994, o en las boletas posteriores, y cualquier enmienda propuesta que no obtenga el voto de dos tercios requerido por la presente será nula y sin efecto.

Núm. 5

Enmienda Constitucional

Artículo VII, Sección 4 y Artículo XII

ARTÍCULO VII Finanzas e Impuestos, SECCIÓN 4. Impuestos; evaluaciones.--

Conforme la ley general se establecerán disposiciones para asegurar una justa valuación de todos los bienes alcanzados por los impuestos Ad Valorem, con las condiciones que se enumeran a continuación:

(a) La propiedad destinada a la explotación agrícola, la propiedad que genera gran recarga de agua para los acuíferos de la Florida o la propiedad utilizada en forma exclusiva para fines recreativos no comerciales será clasificada por la ley general y evaluada únicamente en razón de su naturaleza o su uso.

(b) Según lo dispuesto por la ley general y sujeto a las condiciones, limitaciones y definiciones razonables especificadas en el mismo, la tierra utilizada para fines de conservación se clasificará por ley general y se evaluará únicamente en función de su carácter o uso.

(c) Conforme la ley general los bienes personales tangibles conservados para la venta en unidades de intercambio comercial o en cabezas de ganado podrán valuarse para la determinación de impuestos a un porcentaje específico de su valor, podrán clasificarse para la determinación de impuestos, o podrán estar exentos del pago de impuesto.

(d) A las personas con derecho a la exención del pago de impuestos a la propiedad constituida en bien de familia conforme al Sección 6 de este Artículo se las evaluará su bien de familia al justo valor vigente al 1° de enero del año posterior a la fecha en que esta reforma entre en vigencia. Esta evaluación solo cambiará según lo dispuesto en este inciso.

(1) Las evaluaciones sujetas a este inciso se modificarán anualmente el 1 de enero de cada año sin que tales modificaciones excedan el monto menor de los enumerados a continuación:

a. Tres por ciento (3%) de la evaluación del año anterior

b. El cambio porcentual en el Índice de Precios al Consumidor en las ciudades, el Costo Promedio Urbano de EE.UU., todos los ítems 1967=100, o informes subsiguientes para el año calendario anterior según lo informado por el Ministerio de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos y el organismo de Estadísticas Laborales.

(2) Ninguna evaluación excederá el valor justo.

(3) Con posterioridad a cualquier cambio de dominio, conforme lo establecido por la ley general, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada al justo valor vigente al 1 de enero del año posterior, salvo que se apliquen las disposiciones del párrafo (8). A partir de entonces, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.

(4) La nueva propiedad constituida en bien de familia se evaluará según el justo valor vigente al 1 de enero del año posterior a la constitución del bien de familia, salvo que se apliquen las disposiciones del párrafo (8). Esa evaluación solo podrá modificarse según lo dispuesto en este inciso.

(5) Las reformas, agregados, reducciones o mejoras a la propiedad constituida en bien de familia se evaluarán conforme la ley general con la condición de que, con posterioridad a la revisión de la evaluación de cualquier reforma, agregado, reducción o mejora, la propiedad se evaluará conforme lo establecido en este inciso.

(6) En caso de que caduque la condición de bien de familia, la propiedad se evaluará conforme lo dispuesto por ley general.

(7) Las disposiciones de esta reforma podrán ser consideradas en forma separada. En caso de que cualquiera de las disposiciones de esta reforma sea declarada inconstitucional por un tribunal competente, la decisión de tal tribunal no afectará ni limitará las restantes disposiciones de esta reforma

(8)

(a) La persona que constituye un nuevo bien de familia al 1 de enero de 2009 o al 1 de enero de los años subsiguientes que haya recibido una exención al pago de impuestos sobre la propiedad constituida como bien de familia conforme el Artículo 6 al 1 de enero de cualquier de los dos años inmediatos anteriores a la constitución del nuevo bien de familia tendrá derecho a una evaluación del nuevo bien de familia a un valor menor al valor justo. Si esta revisión se aprueba en enero de 2008, una persona que establezca una nueva propiedad constituida como bien de familia a partir del 1 de enero de 2008, tiene derecho a que dicha propiedad sea evaluada a un valor menor al justo solo si esa persona recibió una exención de propiedad constituida como bien de familia el 1 de enero de 2007. El valor de la propiedad recientemente constituida como bien de familia se determinará de la siguiente manera:

1. Si el justo valor de la propiedad recientemente constituida en bien de familia es mayor o igual al justo valor de la propiedad anterior constituida en bien de familia al 1 de enero del año en que la propiedad anterior fuera destituida, el valor de la propiedad recientemente constituida en bien de familia será igual al justo valor del nuevo bien de familia menos un monto equivalente al menor monto entre $ 500.000 y la diferencia entre el justo valor y el valor determinado del bien de familia anterior al 1 de enero del año en que el bien de familia anterior fuera destituido. A partir de entonces, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.

2. En caso de que el justo valor del nuevo bien de familia resulte inferior al justo valor del bien de familia anterior vigente al 1 de enero del año en que el bien de familia anterior fuera destituido, el valor determinado del nuevo bien de familia será igual al justo valor del nuevo bien de familia dividido por el justo valor del bien de familia anterior y multiplicado por el valor determinado del bien de familia anterior.

Sin embargo, en caso de que la diferencia entre el justo valor del nuevo bien de familia y el valor determinado del nuevo bien de familia calculado conforme este párrafo, sea mayor a $ 500.000, el valor determinado del nuevo bien de familia será incrementado de manera tal que la diferencia entre el justo valor y el valor determinado sea igual a $ 500.000. A partir de entonces, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.

b. Por aplicación de la ley general y conforme los principios allí establecidos, la legislatura preverá la aplicación de este párrafo a la propiedad que tenga más de un propietario.

(e) La legislatura podrá, por ley general, a los fines de la evaluación y conforme las disposiciones de este inciso, facultar a los condados y municipalidades a autorizar por ordenanza la evaluación de propiedad histórica únicamente en razón de su naturaleza o uso. Dicha evaluación en razón de su naturaleza o uso será aplicable únicamente dentro de la jurisdicción donde se aplique la ordenanza. Los requerimientos para la propiedad considerada admisible serán establecidos por ley general.

(f) Un condado podrá, de la manera establecida por la ley general, prever la reducción del valor determinado de la propiedad constituida en bien de familia en el marco de cualquier incremento en el valor determinado de tal propiedad que resulte de la construcción o reconstrucción de la propiedad con el propósito de asignar un espacio para la vivienda a uno o varios padres o abuelos biológicos o adoptivos del propietario o del cónyuge en caso de que al menos uno de los padres o abuelos para quien se provee el espacio para la vivienda tenga 62 años o más de edad. Tal reducción no deberá ser superior al monto menor de los ítems enumerados a continuación:

(1) El incremento del valor determinado resultante de la construcción o reconstrucción de la propiedad.

(2) El veinte por ciento del valor determinado total de la propiedad mejorada.

(g) En relación con todas las obligaciones a excepción de las obligaciones en razón del distrito escolar, la evaluación de la propiedad residencial, tal como la define la ley general, que consiste en nueve ambientes o menos y que no está sujeta a las restricciones de la evaluación establecidas en los incisos comprendidos desde (a) hasta (d), se modificará únicamente conforme a lo dispuesto en este inciso.

(1) Las evaluaciones alcanzadas por este inciso se modificarán anualmente en la fecha de evaluación establecida por la ley; a condición de que tales modificaciones en las evaluaciones no superen el diez por ciento (10%) de la evaluación del año anterior.

(2) Ninguna evaluación excederá el valor justo.

(3) Con posterioridad a un cambio de dominio o administración, conforme lo establecido por la ley general, incluido cualquier cambio en la titularidad de una institución legal propietaria de la propiedad, tal propiedad será evaluada en razón del justo valor vigente a la próxima fecha de evaluación. A partir de entonces, la propiedad será evaluada según lo dispuesto en este inciso.

(4) Las reformas, agregados, reducciones o mejoras a la mencionada propiedad serán evaluadas conforme lo establecido por la ley general. Sin embargo, luego de la revisión por cualquier reforma, agregado, reducción o mejora, la propiedad será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.

(h) En relación con todas las obligaciones a excepción de las obligaciones en razón del distrito escolar, las evaluaciones de bienes reales que no estén sujetos a las restricciones a la evaluación establecidas en los incisos comprendidos de (a) a (d) y (g) podrán modificarse únicamente según lo establecido en este inciso.

(1) Las evaluaciones alcanzadas por este inciso se modificarán anualmente en la fecha de evaluación establecida por la ley; a condición de que tales modificaciones en las evaluaciones no superen el diez por ciento (10%) de la evaluación del año anterior.

(2) Ninguna evaluación excederá el valor justo.

(3) La legislatura preverá la evaluación de la mencionada propiedad en razón del justo valor a la fecha de evaluación posterior a una mejora de calidad, conforme lo define la ley general, realizada en la propiedad. A partir de entonces, la propiedad será evaluada según lo dispuesto en este inciso.

(4) La legislatura podrá establecer la condición de que la mencionada propiedad sea evaluada en razón del justo valor a la fecha de evaluación posterior al cambio de dominio o administración, según lo define la ley general, incluido cualquier cambio en la titularidad de la institución legal propietaria de la propiedad. A partir de entonces, la propiedad será evaluada según lo dispuesto en este inciso.

(5) Las reformas, agregados, reducciones o mejoras a la mencionada propiedad serán evaluadas conforme lo establecido por la ley general. Sin embargo, luego de la revisión por cualquier reforma, agregado, reducción o mejora, la propiedad será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.

(i) La legislatura, conforme la ley general y sujeto a las condiciones allí establecidas podrá prohibir la consideración de lo enumerado a continuación en relación con la determinación del valor de la propiedad utilizada para fines residenciales:

(1) Cualquier reforma o mejora realizada con el propósito de mejorar la resistencia al daño causado por viento.

(2) La instalación de un dispositivo de fuente de energía solar u otra energía renovable.

(j)

(1) La evaluación de la propiedad costera utilizable se realizará en base al uso actual de la propiedad:

a. Propiedad utilizada principalmente para la pesca comercial.

b. Propiedad accesible al público utilizada para el lanzamiento de embarcaciones en aguas navegables.

c. Marinas y guarderías fuera del agua con acceso al público.

d. Astilleros dependientes del agua, instalaciones para la pesca comercial e instalaciones para la construcción y reparación de embarcaciones y sus actividades de soporte.

(2) El beneficio para la evaluación que se establece en este inciso está sujeto a las condiciones y restricciones y las definiciones razonables conforme los dispone la legislatura y la ley general.

ARTÍCULO XII, ANEXO

Transferencia del beneficio acumulado según las limitaciones especificadas en las evaluaciones del impuesto a la propiedad; mayor período de portabilidad. Esta sección y la enmienda a la Sección 4 del Artículo VII, que se extiende a tres años, el período durante el cual el beneficio acumulado de las limitaciones especificadas en las evaluaciones del impuesto a la propiedad de la propiedad puede transferirse de una propiedad anterior a una nueva propiedad, entrará en vigencia el 1 de enero de 2021.

Núm. 6

Enmienda Constitucional

Artículo VII, Sección 6 y Artículo XII

ARTÍCULO VII Finanzas y Tributación, SECCIÓN 6. Exenciones fiscales para la vivienda constituida como bien de familia.--

(a) Toda persona que tenga el título legal o equitativo de bienes inmuebles y mantenga allí la residencia permanente del propietario, u otra persona legal o naturalmente dependiente del propietario, estará exenta de impuestos al respecto, excepto las evaluaciones de beneficios especiales, hasta la tasación de veinticinco mil dólares y, para todas las obligaciones distintas a las obligaciones del distrito escolar, en la valuación tasada mayor de cincuenta mil dólares y hasta setenta y cinco mil dólares, una vez establecido el derecho a los mismos en la forma prescrita por ley. La titularidad sobre los bienes raíces podrá ser legal o equitativa, mancomunada, solidaria, en común, como condominio, o indirectamente mediante la tenencia de acciones o la participación que representen el derecho de propiedad del propietario o socio en una sociedad que tenga el dominio o los derechos de arrendamiento que inicialmente superen noventa y ocho años. La exención no se aplicará respecto a ningún registro de tasación hasta que primero un organismo estatal designado por la ley general determine que dicho registro cumple las disposiciones de la sección 4. Esta exención se revocará en la fecha de entrada en vigencia de cualquier enmienda a este Artículo que disponga la tasación de la propiedad constituida como bien de familia a un valor inferior al valor justo.

(b) No se le permitirá más de una exención a ninguna persona o unidad familiar respecto a ninguna unidad residencial. Ninguna exención superará el valor de los bienes raíces tasables al propietario o, en caso de dominio mediante acciones o participación en una sociedad, el valor de la proporción que devengue la participación en la sociedad sobre valor tasado del inmueble.

(c) De conformidad con la ley general y con sujeción a las condiciones que se especifican en la misma, el Poder Legislativo podrá entregarles a los arrendatarios que sean residentes permanentes una desgravación fiscal ad valorem sobre todas las obligaciones fiscales ad valorem. Dicha desgravación fiscal ad valorem se establecerá de la forma y en el monto que disponga la ley general.

(d) El poder legislativo podrá, de conformidad con la ley general, permitirles a los condados o municipios, para efectos de sus gravámenes fiscales respectivos y con sujeción a las disposiciones de la ley general, conceder cualquiera de las siguientes exenciones fiscales adicionales para la propiedad constituida como bien de familia o ambas:

(1) Una exención que no supere cincuenta mil dólares para una persona que tenga titularidad legal o equitativa sobre bienes raíces y mantenga en los mismos la residencia permanente del propietario, que haya cumplido la edad de sesenta y cinco años, y cuyos ingresos del hogar, según lo define la ley general, no superen veinticinco mil dólares; o

(2) Una exención equivalente al valor tasado del inmueble para una persona que tenga titularidad legal o equitativa sobre los bienes raíces con un valor justo inferior a doscientos cincuenta mil dólares, según se determine en el primer ejercicio fiscal que aplique el propietario y que cumpla los requisitos para la exención, y que haya mantenido en los mismos la residencia permanente del propietario durante al menos veinticinco años, que haya cumplido la edad de sesenta y cinco años, y cuyos ingresos del hogar no superen la limitación sobre ingresos que se prescribe en el párrrafo(1).

La ley general debe permitirles a los condados y municipios conceder dichas exenciones adicionales, dentro de los límites que se prescriben en este inciso, mediante una ordenanza que se adopte de la manera que lo prescribe la ley general, y debe disponer el ajuste periódico de la limitación sobre ingresos que se prescribe en este inciso respecto a los cambios en el costo de vida.

(e)

(1) Cada veterano que tenga 65 años o más y que se encuentre completa o parcialmente discapacitado recibirá un descuento del monto del impuesto ad valorem que se adeude sobre la vivienda familiar que posea el veterano y donde el mismo resida si la discapacidad hubiera sido causada por el combate y el veterano hubiera sido dado de baja con honor tras retirarse del servicio militar. El descuento se expresará en un porcentaje equivalente al porcentaje de la discapacidad permanente vinculada al servicio del veterano, según lo determine el Departamento de Asuntos de los Veteranos de los Estados Unidos. Para calificar para el descuento otorgado por el párrrafo inciso, el solicitante debe presentar al tasador de propiedades del condado, antes del 1 de marzo, una carta oficial del Departamento de Asuntos de los Veteranos de los Estados Unidos que indique el porcentaje de discapacidad relacionada con el servicio del veterano como relacionado con el combate y una copia de la baja honorable del veterano. Si el tasador inmobiliario rechaza la solicitud de descuento, el tasador debe notificarle al solicitante por escrito los motivos del rechazo y el veterano podrá volver a realizar la solicitud. El Poder Legislativo podrá, de conformidad con la ley general, desistir del requerimiento anual de solicitudes en los años posteriores.

(2) Si un veterano que recibe el descuento descrito en el párrrafo (1) antecede a su cónyuge, y si, al fallecer el veterano, el cónyuge sobreviviente posee el título legal o beneficioso de la propiedad constituida como bien de familia y reside permanentemente en ella, el descuento se transfiere al cónyuge sobreviviente hasta que él o ella se vuelva a casar, venda o de otra manera disponga de la propiedad. Si el cónyuge sobreviviente vende o de otra manera dispone de la propiedad, un descuento que no exceda el monto en dólares otorgado por la lista de impuestos ad valorem más reciente puede transferirse a la nueva propiedad constituida como bien de familia del cónyuge sobreviviente, si se utiliza como su residencia permanente y él o ella no se ha vuelto a casar.

(3) Este inciso tiene efecto inmediato y no necesita legislación de implementación.

(f) De conformidad con la ley general y con sujeción a las condiciones y limitaciones que se especifican en la misma, el Poder Legislativo podrá entregarle una desgravación fiscal ad valorem equivalente al monto total o una parte del impuesto ad valorem que se adeude sobre la vivienda constituida como bien de familia a:

(1) El cónyuge sobreviviente de un veterano que haya muerto durante su servicio activo en calidad de miembro de las Fuerzas Armadas de los Estados Unidos.

(2) El cónyuge sobreviviente de un primer interviniente que haya muerto en acto de servicio.

(3) Un primer interviniente que se encuentre completa y permanentemente discapacitado a causa de una lesión o lesiones que haya sufrido en acto de servicio. La conexión causal entre una discapacidad y el acto de servicio no debe presumirse, sino que determinarse según lo dispone la ley general. Para efectos de este apartado, el término “discapacidad” no incluye una afección crónica o enfermedad crónica, a menos que la lesión que se haya sufrido en acto de servicio hubiera sido la única causa de la afección crónica y la enfermedad crónica.

Según se usa en este inciso y según lo defina más extensamente la ley general, el término “primer interviniente” hace referencia una autoridad encargada de hacer cumplir la ley, un oficial correccional, un bombero, un técnico médico de emergencia o un paramédico, y el término “en servicio activo” significa que surge a raíz del desempeño real del servicio que sea necesario en virtud del trabajo como primer interviniente.

ARTÍCULO XII, ANEXO

Descuento fiscal ad valorem para cónyuges de ciertos veteranos fallecidos que tenían discapacidades permanentes. La enmienda a la Sección 6 del Artículo VII, relacionada con el descuento fiscal ad valorem para cónyuges de ciertos veteranos fallecidos que tenían discapacidades permanentes relacionadas con el combate y este artículo entrarán en vigor el 1 de enero de 2021.

Publish, August 27 and September 24, 2020b

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-00033

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS EDWARD COLLE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS EDWARD COLLE, deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 27, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Jake E. Colle

4819 SW 40th Street

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. August 27 and September 3, 2020.

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Suwannee River Water Management District will meet on the following dates and times to discuss the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Millage and Budget. All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Please view our website at mysuwanneeriver.com for the most current information.

Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board Meeting Dates:

9/08/2020 (Tuesday) Governing Board Meeting: 3:00 PM

First Public Hearing on Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Tentative Millage and Budget: 5:05 PM

9/21/2020 (Monday) Workshop &/or Committee Meetings: 3:00 PM

Final Public Hearing on Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Millage and Budget: 5:05 PM

Pub. August 27, 2020