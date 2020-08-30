August 27, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



John Robert “Bob” Denny

Mr. John Robert “Bob” Denny went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 14, 2020. He was 94 years old.

He was preceded by his father, Benjamin Creamer Denny and his mother, Florence Dunwell Denny.

He was born July 29, 1926. Mr. Denny’s impactful life is best appreciated for his unbridled optimism, nobility of character and service to humanity. His genuine love of people is a constant source of inspiration and enrichment to all who knew him. A lifetime of service was instilled at an early age in the idyllic setting of Trenton, where his parents moved shortly after his birth in Carbur, FL.

Mr. Denny was the Trenton High School Valedictorian in 1944. Shortly after, he enlisted in the Army. Because of his astuteness, he was sent to the University of Alabama for specialized training. He completed training to fight in the Pacific at Camp Blanding, FL. Due to the Battle of the Bulge, plans changed and he was sent to Europe. He received numerous medals and distinctions and was still a teenager when the war ended. Upon returning to the United States and completing his term of duty, he enrolled in the University of Florida and graduated with a degree in Accounting. Subsequently, his professional training led to a position with the State of Florida Auditor General.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Gainesville. He was a descendent of Elias Naudain from Delaware and a proud member of the National Huguenot Society.

He is survived by his adoptive family: Mr. Paul Locascio and family, whom he felt deep bonds with at church; Ms. Judy Locascio of Gainesville; Dan and Dawn Taylor, and their family of Bell. He entered their lives after responding to an ad seeking World War II veterans to speak to high school students. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his extended family at Oak Hammock and friendships the world over.

He was interred at Forest Meadows Cemetery East on Friday, August 21st at 11:00 a.m. beside his mother and father.

Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral Home, Gainesville, www.milamfh.com.

_______________

Mr. Roy Henry Mauthner

The Lord gave our dear brother, Roy, wings today, August 22, 2020. Roy battled a rare brain cancer, glioblastoma. Thru his journey he never lost faith in the Lord, and the power of prayer. Roy was born in Springfield, Oregon on January 8th, 1957. He was 63 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Inge Mauthner, and two brothers, Rudi and Greg Mauthner.

Growing up Roy loved fishing, baseball, wrestling and disco dancing. He was a member of the Living Praise Church of God, Trenton.

While in Germany, during the first winter there, people gathered at a canal, called the Bustow. They would skate and ride their sleds down the hills onto the frozen water. Well, this young girl and her sled fell through the ice. Without hesitation, Roy dove in and pulled the little girl out and her sled. As a result, Roy was recognized as a Hero and given a key to the City of Minden, Germany. After Roy graduated from Trenton High School in 1975, he joined the Marines. He was a USMC, E3 Lance Corporal, Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines at Camp Geiger, North Carolina. During his military service, Roy served a three month cruise to the Caribbean Isles, a six month Mediterranean tour, a one month Atlantic cruise and 30 Nato exercises in Norway. He served four years active duty and two years reserves. Roy received his honorable discharge in 1981. Roy was a member of the Trenton Marine Corps League, where he helped with “Toys for Tots”.

Roy is survived by four siblings, Inge Rosen Menga, John (Jutta) Mauthner, Jr., Dean (Janet) Mauthner and Susi (Tommy) Parrish. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are under the care of Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, Newberry. Services will be on August 29, 2020. The viewing will be from 10 am to 11 am at the Living Praise Church of God, 1038 North Main Street, Trenton, FL. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 2149 West County Road 232, Bell FL. Pastor John Caraway and Pastor Dewayne Bowdoin Officiating.

_______________

Teresa Elaine McCraw

Teresa Elaine McCraw of Fanning Springs, FL passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home. She was 57.

Teresa is survived by her mother, Janie Sue McCraw; brothers, Michael and Warren McCraw; sisters, Jackie McCraw and Jackie Flear and niece Angie Harvey. She is predeceased by her father, Harry Gene McCraw; brothers, Junior and Ralph McCraw and Bobo Harvey.

A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Interment will be at the Serenity Memorial Gardens in Theodore, Alabama.

Betty D. Miller

Mrs. Betty D. Miller of Fort White, FL passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was 87.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Keen Cemetery in Suwanee, FL with Rev. Michael Lawrey officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_______________

Card of Thanks

In Memory of William Kevin Adkins, we appreciate all the cards, flowers, calls, texts, food, gifts and especially your prayers in our time of need. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Tim, Rebecca, Joan, Breann and Kelsey, The Adkins Family.