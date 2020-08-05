August 6, 2020 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, August 10, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, July 27, 2020

2. June Financial and Expenditure

Reports

E. Action Items

1. Sprayfield Agreement –

White Cattle Co.

2. Waste Pro – Modification to Contract

3. CBDG - Construction Bid Award

F. Discussion Items

1. FY 2020/2021 Budget Workshop

2. Sign Ordinance

G. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. August 6, 2020

____________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

3:15 p.m. A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant, for Rhonda Jordan, seeking Amended Site and Development Plan approval for additional improvements to be made to an existing welding shop business for an office, restrooms, loading dock, and an addition to existing structure, in an Agriculture A-2 Land Use Category, located on approximately 10.00 acres, at location described as 1310 SW 32nd Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-005.

3:30p.m. The Board of county Commissioners, serving also as the Planning Commission, to consider a request by Ronald E. Parrish, Parrish Land Surveying, as agent for William K. Wiles and Melissa Wiles, husband and wife, owner, seeking approval of a Final Subdivision Plat for a minor subdivision to be known as Flowing Meadows.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 6, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2011 TOYOTA, VIN# 4T1BF3EKXBU155634. Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. August 6, 2020

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2020-DR-131

Division: DR

Jacquelyn Kinyon,

Petitioner,

and

Christopher J. Kinyon,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION

OF MARRIAGE

TO: Christopher J. Kinyon

3209 NW 30th Ave

Bell, FL 32619

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jacquelyn Kinyon, whose address is 3209 NW 30th Ave, Bell, FL 32619 on or before August 13, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: July 16, 2020

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 16, 23, 30 and August 6, 2020.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2020-CA-000012

JOHN PICHAN,

Plaintiff,

vs.

NATURAL HEALTH CARE CENTER & MEDICAL SPA; CLIFFORD HAGLER, and UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CLIFFORD HAGLER, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, pursuant to the Summary Final Judgement in Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause on July 23, 2020, will sell at public sale the following described property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, to wit:

NORTH HALF OF LOT 42 GIL CREST FARMS SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 88, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THAT PORTION OF SAID LOT 42 LYING NORTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. PARCEL NUMBER 08-09-15-0075-0000-0421.

Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgement In Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause and will be held at the following place and time:

Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, on Monday, September 21, 2020, commencing at the hour of 11:00 a.m.

All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice.

DATED this 24th day of July, 2020.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court

By: Sue Smith

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 30 and August 6, 2020

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000001-CPAM

IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN JONES GREEN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Evelyn Jones Green, deceased, whose date of death was December 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is August 6, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

William Schnorbus

481 NE 811th Street

Old Town, FL 32680

Pub. August 6 and 13, 2020.