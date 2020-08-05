August 6, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Odell Luther Blanks

Odell Luther Blanks of Bell, FL, passed away under the care of Hospice at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in his wife’s loving arms. He was 73 years old. Mr. Blanks was born on November 15, 1946 to parents, Fearlie Odell and Mary Hyatt Blanks in Clearwater, FL and had been a resident of Bell for the past 16 years. He was a Christian and was a roofer in the construction industry.

Mr. Blanks is preceded in death by his father, Fearlie Blanks; his son, Brian Blanks; brothers, Derman Williamson and Benny Blanks and his niece, Heather Dishman.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Huck Blanks of Bell, FL; his mother, Mary C. Williamson of Branford, FL; his daughter, Denise Blanks of Largo, FL; his sisters, Merna Dishman of Trenton, FL and Patty Scire of New Port Richey, FL; his brother, Freddy Blanks of Bell, FL; his granddaughter, Zoey Blanks; his niece, Jennifer Jones; his nephews, Duron Williamson, Shannon Williamson and Chad Dishman.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Martel H. Carrier

Martel H. Carrier passed away peacefully at her home in Oviedo, FL on July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on a farm in Bell, FL on September 6, 1933 as the second of six daughters to William and Lona Cannon Hall.

Martel graduated as the valedictorian of her class from Bell High School in 1951. After high school, Martel graduated from Jones College in Jacksonville, FL with a degree in Executive Secretarial Science. While at Jones College, she was initiated as a member of the Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Iota Business Sorority. While living in Jacksonville, Martel worked as an executive secretary and it was there that she met and married her beloved husband, Kenneth Carrier in 1956 with whom she spent 60 years until his death in 2016. After her marriage, she relocated to Rome, NY where she raised a family and lived for over 60 years until her return to Florida in 2019.

She was a woman with many talents including gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, making her own greeting cards and volunteer work. Her volunteer work included nursing home ministry, the Rome Rescue Mission, Meals on Wheels, visiting homebound and developmentally disabled community members and as an election poll worker. Martel enjoyed studying and recording history including that of her family heritage and of Rome, New York. After moving to New York, Martel was an active member of the First Baptist Church where she attended weekly Bible study, taught Sunday School, and served on multiple boards and committees. She was an ever-gracious hostess who frequently provided a meal at her home after Sunday church services no matter the size of the family invited.

Martel is survived by her son, Brian (Susan) Carrier of Winter Park, FL; daughter, Sonya (Michael) Lightner of Kennesaw GA; four grandchildren, Niall and Keegan Carrier also of Winter Park, Deana (Brett) Skeen of Augusta, GA. Lauren Lightner also of Kennesaw; one sister, Cloia Ann Morris of St. Maries, ID. She was predeceased by four sisters; Mildred Prescott (2000), Chery Cockrell (2001), Sue Prescott (2003) and June Howard (2014).

Martel was a wise and godly woman and who will be remembered with words from her high school Valedictorian speech: “Friends, may you recall only our virtues, forgetting our faults, and may the future years bring you nothing but kind recollections of those who now bid you goodnight and goodbye”. Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date.

_______________

Norris F. Hamilton

Norris F. Hamilton, 94, of Old Town, Florida passed away July 26, 2020.

Mr. Hamilton was born November 7, 1925 to John and Ethel Hamilton in Ojus, FL, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1987 after moving here from Tampa, FL. He owned Hamilton Paving Company in Tampa, was a Veteran of the United States Merchant Marine and was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Hamilton loved his family especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Hamilton is survived by his daughter, Beverly (Edward) Pivacek of Cross City; his daughter-in-law, Denise Hamilton of Old Town, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Elizabeth Hamilton and his son, Jimmy Hamilton.

The family will hold a service at a later date in honor of Mr. Hamilton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Anna Maria Popham

Anna Maria Popham, age 61, of Bell, FL passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Tri County Nursing Home in Trenton. She was born on January 30, 1959 to parents Ronald and Constance Coleman in Tampa, FL and had come to Bell from Pennsylvania over 9 years ago. She previously worked as a CNA and was of the Catholic faith.

Mrs. Popham is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, B.J. Hollingsworth. She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Popham, Jr. of Bell; daughter, Sophia (Michael) Krugh of PA; son, Joseph Popham of PA; sisters, Kathleen (Scoop) Scanlon of Brandon, FL, Connie Pittelli of Ruskin, FL, Colleen Coleman of Jacksonville, NC; brothers, John Coleman of St. Pete, FL, Ron (Andrea) Coleman of Wesley Chapel, FL and two grandchildren

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Johnnie Hayward Philman, Sr.

Johnnie Hayward Philman, Sr. of Bell, FL, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 76 years old. Johnnie was born to parents, Johnnie Jackson and Synthie Sanchez Philman on December 24, 1943 in Bell, FL and was a lifelong resident.

He was a surveyor for FLDOT and a cattleman and he loved to farm. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Bell.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Juanita B. Philman and his brothers, Ed Philman and Tommy Philman. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy (David) Collins of Bell and Elaine Philman (Tommy) Williams of Chiefland; his sons, Dennis (Anna Maria) Popham of Bell, Travis Clark of Bell and Johnnie Hayward (Angie) Philman, Jr. of Jasper; his sisters, Pauline Sauls, Maxine Cummings, Imogene McLeod, Gwen (Richard) Carmichael, Nell (Rusty) Yelvington, Ann (Bill) Lawson and Mevalee Philman; his brothers, David Lavon (Sylvia) Philman and William “Billy” Prince (Renee) Philman, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A graveside service for Mr. Philman was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Bell Cemetery in Bell, FL with Pastor Jerry Philman and Pastor Billy Philman officiating. Due to Covid 19 the family requests that everyone attending wear masks and practice social distancing. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Thomas F. Philman

Thomas F. Philman of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 71 years old. Tommy was born to parents, Johnnie J. and Synthie Sanchez Philman in Bell on April 23, 1949 and was a lifelong resident. He worked in the pest control industry. He was an active member of Bell Baptist Church, an avid cattleman, fisherman and hunter. He was also the timekeeper for the Bell High School football games.

Mr. Philman is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed Philman. He is survived by his wife, Karen Carmichael Philman; his sons, Danny (Deanna) Robertson of Murphy, NC and Mitchell (Lisa) Philman of Bell; his sisters, Pauline Sauls, Maxine Cummings, Imogene McLeod, Gwen (Richard) Carmichael, Nell (Rusty) Yelvington, Ann (Bill) Lawson and Mevalee Philman; his brothers, Johnnie Hayward Philman Sr., David Lavon (Silvia) Philman and William “Billy” Prince (Renee) Philman; his grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Robertson, Jackson Philman and Anna Philman.

A graveside service for Mr. Philman was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Cemetery with Pastor Derek Lee officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

James B. “Jim” Reynolds

James B. “Jim” Reynolds, 91, of Trenton, FL, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born September 24, 1928 in Ohio to Joseph and Constance Brown Reynolds.

Jim proudly served in the United States Navy. He had worked as a Tool & Die Machinist and owned/operated a small engine repair shop in the Bradenton area. It has been said that he could rebuild an old engine to be better than new. After retirement, he and his wife moved to the Trenton area and had lived there for 26 years. Jim loved mowing with his tractor and caring for the horses and donkeys on the farm.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Simpson and his daughter, Melissa Reynolds. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vivian Ross Reynolds; daughter, Debbie Rosebroug of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, James and Corinne.

As Jim wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service, but his memory will forever remain in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________